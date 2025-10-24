Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Cruises has revealed the name of its next Edge class cruise ship, which will welcome its first passengers in 2028.

Construction of the new vessel started with a steel cutting ceremony in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, this week.

The cruise line revealed the ship – the sixth in the Edge class series – will be called Celebrity Xcite.

Further details of the ship have yet to be revealed, but Celebrity Cruises said it will “continue to elevate the guest experience, furthering the innovative experiences coveted in her sister ships designed to deliver an unmatched premium vacation.”

The event also marked the official handover of Celebrity Xcel, which was built at the shipyard and will now head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for its maiden sailings next month after recently completing sea trials.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean Group president and chief executive Jason Liberty, Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises and captain Kyriakos Matragkas take delivery of Celebrity Xcel ( Celebrity Cruises )

The milestone was marked with a formal signing ceremony, the symbolic changing of flags on board the vessel and a celebratory toast in the ship’s three-storey Grand Plaza.

Celebrity Xcel will sail its inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night Caribbean itineraries, before hosting summer sailings from Europe in 2026.

Guests have been promised seven new features on Celebrity Xcel including “The Bazaar”, a performance space inspired by the ship’s destinations, plus Mediterranean restaurant Bora, an adults-only games room and private pool deck areas.

Royal Caribbean chief executive Jason Liberty said: “Celebrity Xcel represents the next bold step in our journey to transform the way the world experiences premium travel.

“Each ship in the Edge Series has reimagined what’s possible at sea through elevated design and experiences that deepen the connection to the destinations being visited. With Celebrity Xcel now joining the fleet and Celebrity Xcite on the horizon, we're continuing to set new standards for excellence and innovation alongside our trusted partners at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.”

