Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scandinavia may not offer tropical sun-kissed beaches or high temperatures, but a cruise around the region provides a chance to delve into the unique history and unforgettable landscapes. Made up of Norway, Denmark and Sweden, each country has its own Viking and medieval tale to share.

A cruise can offer you the best of the region with stops in the major capitals of Oslo in Norway, Copenhagen in Denmark and Stockholm in Sweden, as well as visits to more unique villages and former fortresses. The headliners of Scandinavia are undoubtedly the scenic Norwegian fjords, and if you’re lucky, you might get to spot the northern lights. And there are plenty of cruises dedicated to these bucket list experiences.

Read more: Why a cruise is the best place to spot the northern lights

For history buffs, it’s hard to top Denmark and Sweden with their medieval towns and culinary delights, and you can often find Scandi port stops and departures from Copenhagen and Stockholm as well as visits to smaller towns and villages during northern Europe itineraries. A range of cruise lines visit Scandinavia, from megaships to smaller luxury brands.

Here is our pick of the best cruises to see Scandinavia.

Best for the Norwegian fjords

Hurtigruten: Lofoten to the West Fjords

Svolvær – Brønnøysund – Trondheim – Bergen

open image in gallery Passengers can hug the Norwegian coastline on a Hurtigruten ship ( Getty Images )

Experience the majestic scenery of the Norwegian fjords on a four-day sailing with Hurtigruten that visits 16 ports along the west coast of Norway. Passengers will be able to visit the fishing villages of the Lofoten Islands and see the famous seascapes of the Helgeland coast with Hurtigruten.

The cruise line offers a hop-on-hop-off service for locals as well as the full cruise experience, including restaurants serving hyper-local, seasonal dishes inspired by the destinations visited.

Regular departures 2025 and 2026. From £754pp.

Book now

Best for seeing the northern lights

Havila: Round Voyage

Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen

open image in gallery A cruise offers a great view of the northern lights ( Getty/iStock )

The northern lights are the best light show in Scandinavia, and many experts say that the best chance of seeing them in Norway is on a cruise. Norwegian brand Havila gives guests plenty of chances to spot the aurora borealis on a 12-day sailing that visits 34 ports on a round voyage from Bergen. Stops include the North Cape and the Arctic Circle.

Passengers can enjoy the views on deck or from the glass ceiling of the indoor and slightly warmer observation lounge. There will be announcements if the northern lights have been spotted, to ensure you don’t miss out, plus there is a money-back guarantee if they don’t appear during sailings between October and March.

Departs 15 October 2025. From £1,555pp.

Book now

Best for ship and shore experience

Norwegian Cruise Line: Baltic Cruise

Copenhagen – Helsinki – Tallinn – Stockholm (Nynashamn) – Klaipeda – Gdynia – Berlin (Warnemünde) – Amsterdam (Ijmuiden) – Brussels / Bruges (Zeebrugge) –Southampton

open image in gallery Norwegian Prima has a three-deck race track and waterslide ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Explore the scenic streets of Copenhagen and visit the Danish capital’s iconic Little Mermaid statue before boarding this 11-day sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line that includes other Scandinavian stops such Stockholm via Helsinki and Tallinn in Estonia. You can finish off this cruise with Belgian waffles in Bruges, plus Brits have the added convenience of disembarking in Southampton.

It will be hard to get bored on this sailing aboard Norwegian Prima, with an on-board three-deck race track and waterslides, as well as a mini golf course. There are also 17 bars and lounges across the 3,100 capacity ship for a well-deserved drink after all the exploring you’ll be doing.

Departs 9 October 2025. From £1,941pp.

Book now

Best for Scandi capitals

Sapphire Princess: Norway, Denmark and Sweden

Copenhagen – Skagen – Oslo – Gdansk (Gdynia) – Klaipeda – Riga – Tallinn – Helsinki – Nynashamn (for Stockholm) – Visby – Copenhagen

open image in gallery Passengers can visit the main Scandinavian capitals with Sapphire Princess ( Princess Cruises )

This 12-night sailing with Princess Cruises offers a true taste of Scandinavia, with visits to the region’s key capitals of Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

There are also chances to visit smaller towns and cities, including Skagen in Denmark, where you can sample the local speciality, herring, and the former Viking settlement of Visby in Sweden, which is recognised by UNESCO as the best-preserved medieval commercial centre in Northern Europe.

The itinerary is action-packed, but guests should still have a chance to relax in the four pools and four bars on the 2,670 capacity Sapphire Princess, as well as enjoy the daily entertainment in the piazza and theatre.

Departs 3 May 2026. From £1,619pp.

Book now

Best for luxury and long stays

Azamara Journey: Baltic Intensive Cruise

Copenhagen – Gdansk – Klaipeda – Riga – Tallinn – Helsinki – Turku – Stockholm

open image in gallery Azamara is known for its longer stays in port, giving guests more time to explore ( Getty Images )

You won’t have to worry as much about getting back to the ship on time during this cruise, as luxury cruise line Azamara regularly includes overnight stays in larger ports. Passengers aboard Azamara Journey can take more time exploring Copenhagen at the start of the cruise and Stockholm at the end with overnight stays. Plus, you could complete the Nordic region during extended day visits to Helsinki and Turku in Finland.

Additionally, Azamara’s cruise fares include beer, wine and spirits, so you don’t have to worry about buying a drinks package, plus tips are included.

Azamara Journey has a capacity for up to 700 passengers, so it won’t be too hard to find a seat inside its seven restaurants and four bars and lounges on board, as well as in the pool, where you can unwind after a busy day of excursions.

Departs 9 July 2026. From £3,269pp.

Book now

Best for Swedish stops

MSC Magnifica: Northern Europe

Copenhagen – Karlskrona – Warnemunde – Gdynia – Visby – Riga – Stockholm

open image in gallery Guests can sail around Scandinavia on the newly upgraded MSC Magnifica next year ( MSC Cruises )

Sailing from Copenhagen to Stockholm, this six-night cruise aboard MSC Magnifica takes passengers to a different port each day.

Top Scandi stops include a visit to Karlskrona in Sweden, the country’s only baroque city, as well as Visby, where passengers can explore the Swedish town’s old forts and medieval ruins of St Nicolai and St Karin.

The 3,223 capacity MSC Magnifica may have been around since 2010, but is set to enter dry dock later this year for a new five-deck upmarket Yacht Club area to be built, as well as a new spa and gym in time for summer sailings in 2026.

Departs 5 June 2026. From £820pp.

Book now

Read more: Best cruise deals for 2025