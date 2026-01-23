Hollywood musician announced as first ever composer-at-sea by cruise line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Acclaimed composer Benjamin Squires, whose credits include trailers for the Wicked and Avatar films, has been named by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines as the industry’s first composer-in-residence.

Squires will join a northern lights cruise in March aboard Bolette where he will create a musical score inspired by the sea.

The aim is to deepen guests’ emotional connection to life on board, while also allowing listeners at home to experience the feeling of cruising through music.

Once written, the soundtrack will be performed and recorded by a 60-person orchestra at London’s Abbey Road before being made available on Spotify.

Squires said: “I’ve composed hundreds of pieces, but the opportunity to create a musical narrative of an entire journey through a soundtrack is a totally unique challenge.

“There are so many sights, sounds and feelings of a Fred Olsen cruise that I can’t wait to experience and start translating into music.

“It’s a phenomenal task and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in – I know there are going to be so many moments of inspiration, and it will all culminate in a timeless soundtrack, recorded at the inimitable Abbey Road Studios, that people can return to again and again.”

It follows research by the cruise line that shows three in four Brits associate specific songs with past holidays. Some 86 per cent of respondents said that music was important to their experience.

Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “For so many guests, the experience of travelling the high seas compares with nothing else.

“With the appointment of our first ever composer-in-residence, we want to help them relive and reconnect with their holidays long after they return home – as well as give those who haven’t cruised yet a taste of the experience.

“We’re delighted to welcome Benjamin Squires on board and look forward to hearing how he captures and translates the experience of a Fred Olsen cruise into the bold, cinematic music that he’s famed for.”

