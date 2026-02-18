The 6 best city breaks for spring sunshine and cultural wonders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spring is the quintessential season for a city break, offering the allure of awakening urban landscapes without the summer's bustling crowds or inflated prices.

For a tranquil reset, Kyoto's temples and shrines provide a restorative atmosphere, particularly during cherry blossom season. Meanwhile, Copenhagen and Corfu Town offer a refreshing mix of charming swimming opportunities and rich cultural history.

Elsewhere, vibrant cultural hubs like Marseille, Istanbul, and Mexico City promise an invigorating start to the new season. Whether for a long-haul adventure or a shorter European escape, spring provides the perfect opportunity to discover diverse urban gems.

Copenhagen

Spring is possibly the best time to enjoy Copenhagen’s vibrant neighbourhoods, beautiful parks and interesting cultural scene. Shake off the winter hibernation with a cold splash at one of Copenhagen’s harbour baths like the Kastrup Sea Bath, nicknamed ‘The Snail’ for its spiral shape, or Island Brygge, which encompasses five pools.

It is also warm enough to thoroughly enjoy Copenhagen’s food markets. Torvehallerne is known for high-quality produce and specialty goods like smørrebrød, an open sandwich. Alternatively, embrace the Danish eco ethos at Reffen, a market that’s home to over 50 sustainable food start-ups, such as Nordic Hotdog, who are revamping Danish classics. If art’s your thing, head to the National Gallery of Denmark for the most comprehensive exhibition of Michelangelo in 150 years.

open image in gallery Copenhagen’s Nyhavn harbour is known for its colourful buildings ( Peter Lloyd )

Mexico City

Mexico City is a heady destination for a spring city break. From March, the weather is pleasant and streets are lined by the purple blossom of jacaranda trees. Expect a varied and vibrant itinerary packed full of museums, archaeological sites and artistic delights, not forgetting tantalising food and drink offerings. A slice of Mexico City’s cultural scene can be found at The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Palace of Fine Arts), a grand concert hall and art centre. Its dramatic murals by world-famous Mexican artists, including José Clemente Orozco and Diego Rivera, offer a unique window into the city’s rich history and identity.

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to food. But as a city that takes breakfast seriously, make sure to join the locals as they fuel up for the day at a fonda, casual eateries serving home-style cooking. Later on, enjoy bar snacks like toasted fava beans while drinking tequila in a storied cantina like Cantina El Tío Pepe, the oldest in the city.

open image in gallery The Palacio de Bellas Artes includes two theatres, huge murals and rotating exhibitions ( David Carballar )

Marseille

Known as the city of 100 neighbourhoods, each corner is distinct and blends ancient history with edgy culture. Marseille’s colourful quirks come to life with the start of the spring sun. No place shows off the city’s hip way of life more than Cours Julien, a vibrant bohemian quarter home to weekly food, flower and antique book markets and bold street art. At the top of the neighbourhood’s colourfully painted steps is a square filled with restaurants and bars, where you can sip pastis and craft ale while enjoying the laid-back atmosphere.

For a taste of the old, climb up to the Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde, known as the Bonne Mère. This lavish 19th-century Romano-Byzantine basilica is an architectural and artistic wonder with vivid marble, mosaics and murals. Its marvellous panoramic views make it a must-visit.

open image in gallery Marseille is packed full of charming quirks ( Elisa Schmidt )

Kyoto

For many, the arrival of spring is synonymous with cherry blossom. Kyoto offers a beautiful way to experience Japan’s season with its backdrop of its ancient temples and shrines. Although the cherry blossom attract many tourists, a trip to Kyoto should remain on your itinerary. A serene respite can be found at the Kyoto Botanical Garden. One of the largest in Japan, it houses over 12,000 different plant species, which makes it a fantastic place to celebrate the new season flora.

As a city known for its hundreds of Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, a trip to Kyoto offers chances to reset and refresh. While crowds are likely at popular temple Kinkaku-ji, head out on an early sunrise hike up through the bright orange torii gates to Fushimi Inari shrine.

open image in gallery Kyoto, which was once Japan’s capital city, houses numerous temples and shrines ( topcools tee )

Istanbul

Take advantage of the season’s more moderate temperatures to explore this city’s beguiling blend of Europe and Asia. Travel back to the Ottoman Empire with a visit to the Grand Bazaar. One of the oldest markets in the world, today it comprises over 60 streets showcasing a splendour of textiles, jewellery and spices.

To taste authentic food, grab a seat at a meyhane, a traditional Turkish restaurant, where you’ll be offered a flavoursome meze paired with raki, Turkish spirit made from grapes and aniseed. Taking a trip in April ensures you don’t miss the blossoming of Istanbul’s millions of tulips. Planted every year for the annual tulip festival, the bright flowers coat the city’s park and avenues.

open image in gallery Hagia Sophia is a Byzantine mosque and museum built as Constantinople’s central cathedral in the 4th century ( Raimond Klavins )

Corfu Town

With a charming old town brimming with history and culture, alongside the glorious backdrop of the Ionian Sea, Corfu Town is a joy in spring. As it’s fully accessible on foot, you can enjoy the Unesco World Heritage city at your own pace. While meandering through its labyrinth of cobbled streets, make sure to stop at the Church of St Spyridon for a showcase of Byzantine beauty, before promenading down the Liston, a splendid arcade with cafés, restaurants and shops modelled on the Rue de Rivoli in Paris.

For dramatic views, head up to the Old Fortress which dates to the 6th century. Before heading back into the old town, dip your toe in the crystal water at Faliraki, a small beach with a swimming platform. If you time your trip to catch Corfu’s lively Easter traditions, you’ll witness exciting events such as the smashing of Botides, clay pots, as locals warn off bad spirits to welcome the new season.

open image in gallery Delve into Corfu’s military history at the Venetian Old Fortress ( Calin Stan )

This piece was first published in March 2025 and has been revised and updated.