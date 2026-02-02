Where is Death in Paradise filmed? The Caribbean island behind the BBC show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With perpetual sunshine, golden swathes and free-flowing bottles of “Etensel” beer, Death in Paradise injects a virtual dose of vitamin D into gloomy UK winters – and it’s bound to inspire your wanderlust.

Thankfully, the balmy backdrop of Saint Marie island, though fictional in name, is a real-life slice of the Caribbean open for holidaymakers to top up their tans, don some flippers and kick back with a cocktail on a serious winter sun getaway.

In 2025, Ralf Little passed the detective inspector baton to EastEnders star Don Gilet, who made his debut in the role alongside returning regulars Don Warrington and Shantol Jackson.

As series 15 of the crime comedy welcomes back DI Mervin Wilson, here are the filming locations behind over 100 episodes of the deadly British-French series.

open image in gallery EastEnders star Don Gilet took on the role of detective inspector on Saint Marie ( BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Lou Denim )

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Since it first aired in 2011, the six islands of Guadeloupe – a French archipelago in the Lesser Antilles – have been the stage for the paradise filming destination of the hit BBC show.

Situated between Dominica and Antigua in the eastern Caribbean Sea, the dreamy scenery – terracotta roofs, traditional churches and a blanket of wafting palms you see on screen – are primarily filmed on butterfly-shaped Guadeloupe’s Basse-Terre island, specifically on its north west coast.

open image in gallery Basse-Terre and Terre-de-Haut set the scene for Death in Paradise ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

What filming locations can you visit?

Deshaies, a vibrant fishing village on Basse-Terre island, doubles as the show’s fictional seaside setting of St Honoré, with Death in Paradise location tours running in peak season for super fans looking to find more than just sun on Guadeloupe.

Scenes at Catherine Bordey’s – the barmaid-turned-mayor mother of OG detective Camille Bordey– beachfront bar and frequent haunt for the fictional crime team, though originally shot at Le Kaz restaurant further inland, are now filmed at Le Madras cajun and creole restaurant on Rue de La Vague Bleue promenade. Visit Catherine’s Bar yourself for a menu of fresh seafood and frosty daiquiris.

open image in gallery Visit Catherine’s Bar yourself for a menu of fresh seafood ( BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim )

As for the show’s dramatic Honoré Police station and the centre of most episodes, the Presbytery attached to the church of St Peter and St Paul in Deshaies sets the scene.

Elsewhere the show’s legendary shack, now home to British detective DI Mervin Wilson, is constructed each season on Anse de la Perle Beach and The Langley Fort Royal Hotel, where the cast stays from December to May, has also invited the cameras in for a murder or two over the years.

How can I get there?

open image in gallery Deshaies doubles as the show’s fictional seaside setting of St Honoré ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

From the UK it takes two flights via Paris, France to get to Pointe-à-Pitre Airport, the main air hub in Guadeloupe. Air France return flights start from £658. From there it’s just a 50-minute drive to Deshaies to live out your Death in Paradise dreams – murder, betrayal and chaos excluded.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

open image in gallery The Humphrey Goodman spin-off has aired three seasons ( Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt )

BBC spin-off ‘Beyond Paradise’ follows the investigations of Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, and though seaside in location, the series is filmed on a far less exotic shore.

Beyond Paradise returned to the fictional Devonshire town of Shipton Abbott for season three with filming taking place in the Cornish fishing port town of Looe.

On-screen destinations include the Port Eliot Estate, Werrington Park and the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Where is Return to Paradise filmed?

Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian copper who migrates to London, stars in the sun-drenched spin-off Return to Paradise.

Set in Australia, Anna Samson plays the leading lady with cameras rolling in ‘Dolphin Cove’ – destinations across Sydney and the Illawarra coastal region.

Death in Paradise series 15 airs on BBC One at 9pm on Fridays.

