Death in Paradise star Don Warrington has praised the show for having two Black lead stars, saying the programme has “taken giant steps in giving a different picture of the world”.

The 74-year-old actor plays the much-loved Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in the BBC detective show, and after the last series ended with his character’s future unclear, Warrington delighted fans by popping up in the Beyond Paradise 2025 Christmas special.

It’s now been confirmed that Warrington will remain a fixture on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie when Death in Paradise returns for its fifteenth series later this month, while Don Gilet will reprise his role as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson.

DI Wilson is the fifth detective to take up residence on the island since the series began and former EastEnders actor Gilet is the first Black star to take the lead in the programme.

Addressing the fact the show now has two Black leads, Warrington told Radio Times: “Everyone realised the world had changed so we had to change with it. And it has given the series a richness culturally.

“What we are trying to do here is present people of colour in a way that is unclichéd – they are simply people getting on with the job and in that sense their colour is irrelevant.”

open image in gallery Gilet and Warrington in ‘Death in Paradise’ ( BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin )

Adding that "television is behind the times”, Warrington continued: “What people are living on the streets is quite different from what they see on television. And I think this programme has taken giant steps in giving a different picture of the world.”

The new series will see DI Wilson continue adjusting to life in Saint Marie, while also attempting to reconnect with his recently discovered half-brother Solomon (played by TV newcomer Daniel Ward). Meanwhile, Commissioner Patterson will be forced to confront his recent period of absence and attempt to win back the trust of the island.

open image in gallery Saint Marie newcomer Sergeant Mattie Fletcher ( BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin )

The station will also welcome another fresh recruit with Sergeant Mattie Fletcher (Catherine Garton) trying to settle in while secrets from her past begin to reveal themselves.

Death in Paradise debuted back in 2011 with comedian and actor Ben Miller in the lead role. He was replaced by My Family star Kris Marshall in the third season and Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon took over in season six.

Three series later, Ralf Little made his debut and he enjoyed a five-season stint filming in Guadeloupe before handing the baton to Gilet in 2024.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Friday 30 January.