This luxurious modern resort is nestled around a secluded bay on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, and offers cascading pools, exceptional spa facilities and a tranquil escape.

Location

A 35-minute drive west from Liberia International Airport through lush hills and fields of sugar cane brings you to Punta Cacique, a verdant headland on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. The Waldorf Astoria sits near the tip of the promontory, curled around the small but idyllic Playa Penca.

The sleepy beach town of Playa Hermosa is a short distance away, while the Rincón de la Vieja volcano and its surrounding national park are a couple of hours drive to the north. Public transport options are minimal and Uber is unreliable so it’s worth hiring a car or arranging transport through the hotel if that’s an area you want to explore. At least traffic won’t be an issue: the northwestern province of Guanacaste is the most sparsely populated area in the country.

The vibe

Having only recently opened in April 2025, the first Waldorf Astoria in Costa Rica pulls off a smart trick by feeling both completely modern and like it has been there for decades. The property’s many buildings are neatly terraced within the natural contours of the bay, so although there are 148 rooms and 40 suites here the hotel never feels imposing or like it overwhelms the natural beauty of its setting.

At the centre of the complex are no less than 10 separate pools, spread across various levels so you often feel as if you’re swimming alone. There are adults-only areas as well as a kid-friendly pool complete with a water slide (okay, adults may well enjoy this too). As pristine as the pools are however, none can really compare to the welcoming warmth of a dip in the ocean off Playa Penca. The hotel can provide snorkels, and within moments of setting out from shore you’ll likely find yourself surrounded by inquisitive pufferfish and angelfish.

open image in gallery 10 swimming pools are spread over multiple cascading levels at Waldorf Astoria Punta Cacique, Costa Rica ( Andres Garcia Lachner/Waldorf Astoria )

Service

The Costa Rican greeting “pura vida”, which translates literally as “pure life” and more loosely to mean a generally easygoing, contented and optimistic worldview, is embraced and embodied by the excellent Waldorf staff. Golf carts can easily be ordered or hailed down to speed up trips around the property, and staff members are friendly, courteous and full of good local advice. A moment of confusion over our lost snorkelling booking is quickly and efficiently dealt with. Of particular note is Chef Miguel Urrego, who takes the time to guide us through the menu at signature restaurant La Finca and even lets us peek inside the kitchen.

open image in gallery A private rooftop plunge pool at Waldorf Astoria Punta Cacique, Costa Rica ( Waldorf Astoria )

Bed and bath

Rooms are modern, elegant and refined, with rattan, stone and wood furnishings in muted, earthy tones. You pay more for ocean views and private plunge pools. Many rooms have spacious balconies with outdoor bathtubs, although you may need to be somewhat of an exhibitionist to make full use of these facilities.

The bathrooms themselves are large and very well equipped, with rainfall showers, double vanities and a separate room for the toilet. The details are all carefully thought out, from the automated blinds to the easy-to-use light panels beside the beds.

open image in gallery Room with an ocean view at the Waldorf Astoria Punta Cacique, Costa Rica ( Kevin E G Perry )

Food and drink

There are a wide array of dining options on site, but the clear standout is the exceptional La Finca restaurant. Given the proximity of the ocean it would be easy to guess that seafood plays a starring role here (the cured scallops are not to be missed), but the thoughtful menu also draws a significant influence from the Costa Rican countryside. I still daydream about the locally-produced Wagyu flat iron steak served on a bed of humita, a traditional Central American corn dish that dates back to pre-Hispanic times. The wine list features a superb pinot noir from Copey de Dota, the first and only commercial winery in Costa Rica.

Elsewhere the Tico Tica restaurant offers more casual fare from its wood-fired kitchen, as well as a fairly standard hot-plate buffet breakfast. Skip it and start your day with Gallo Pinto, the national rice-and-beans dish, instead. The Buena Nota Cafe has great pastries and coffee good enough to make you understand why Costa Ricans are so proud of the beans they grow here (If you’re interested in furthering your education, head barista Ángel Fonseca offers a lively and informative Coffee Experience class). Nearby Copo y Cono is a dedicated ice cream parlor, while Vida serves pizza, sandwiches and salads by the pool. Dietary restrictions are well catered for – indeed, it’s impossible to order anything without someone double checking if you have any.

The best cocktail on the property is the chorotega at the signature bar, Peacock Alley, which highlights local flavours with its delicate blend of Centenario Rum, corn liqueur and coffee. However, for spectacular views, the bar of choice is The Terrace, the perfect spot for something light and bubbly before heading downstairs to La Finca.

open image in gallery La Finca restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Punta Cacique, Costa Rica ( Andres Garcia Lachner/Waldorf Astoria )

Facilities

Beside the aforementioned cascading swimming pools there’s a cheerful games room complete with a pool table and table tennis, and there’s also a well-equipped fitness centre in case you find yourself missing your gym fix. All of that can be considered optional, but the spa really is unmissable. Spread over some 17,000 square feet, this serene space has been painstakingly engineered to create a true oasis of calm. The treatments on offer draw inspiration from the indigenous traditions of the local Chorotega people, making use of such naturally occurring wonders as volcanic clay and nourishing Melipona honey, produced onsite by a swarm of tiny, stingless and surprisingly friendly bees. The standout experience is the Trapiche Ritual, a two-hour treatment that involves being rubbed down with a raw sugar scrub and wrapped in cane honey before a long and rejuvenating massage. The result is somewhat akin to unboxing a brand new body.

open image in gallery The light-filled spa lounge at the Waldorf Astoria Punta Cacique, Costa Rica ( Andres Garcia Lachner/Waldorf Astoria )

Disability access

There are extensive ramps and lifts throughout the property, as well as several accessible rooms featuring roll-in showers and visual alarms and notification devices.

Pet policy

Dogs of medium size up to 34 kg are allowed for a non-refundable fee of $250.

Check in/check out

Check-in at 3pm, check-out at 12pm.

Family friendly?

There are plenty of families in attendance, perhaps enticed by the water slide, the supervised kids’ club activities and the sizeable family suites.

At a glance

Best thing: The prevailing sense of quiet seclusion and the freedom to swim beside tropical fish whenever you fancy a dip.

Perfect for: Couples or families with young children ready to get away from it all.

Not right for: Teenagers or groups of friends in search of nightlife. Everything closes by 11pm.

Instagram from: The bar at The Terrace offers panoramic ocean views and the perfect spot to capture the cotton-candy sunset over the bay. Just don’t leave it too late: after the sun goes down, the only lights on the horizon will be the stars.

Address: km 3 Ruta Nacional 159, Playa Penca, Punta Cacique Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Phone: +506 4104 0700

Website: hilton.com

