Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Relatively unknown Nordic ski destinations are emerging as unexpected rivals to traditional budget favourites like Italy and Bulgaria, offering some of Europe’s best value for money, new research reveals.

Resorts such as Beitostolen, Geilo, and Pyha have secured spots in the Post Office Travel Money’s annual top 10 ranking of the most affordable European ski trips for UK holidaymakers.

The study assesses costs including ski passes, equipment rental, on-slope refreshments, and tuition for a family of four over a week at 30 winter sports locations.

However, the weakening pound means British skiers face reduced spending power across almost all surveyed resorts compared to last year, with Andorra’s Soldeu being the sole exception.

open image in gallery Bardonecchia, also in Italy, was ranked number two in the list ( Alamy/PA )

Prices are up by an average of 10 per cent across the destinations analysed.

Italy’s Passo Tonale was rated the best value family resort for the second year running, largely because it offers a free lift pass when a child up to eight skis with a paying adult.

The total cost of the basket of goods there (£1,797) was less than half the amount at Austria’s Saalbach (£4,060), the most expensive location analysed.

Bardonecchia, also in Italy, was ranked number two, followed by Bankso, Bulgaria in third and Kranjska Gora, Slovenia in fourth.

Norway’s Beitostolen and Geilo were fifth and sixth respectively, while Finland’s Pyha was seventh.

The appearance of the Nordic resorts in the top 10 was attributed to their competitive pricing for ski passes, equipment hire and tuition.

open image in gallery Finland’s Pyha also ranks among the most affordable ski holidays in Europe ( Alamy )

No resorts in the popular ski nations of France, Austria or Switzerland were among the 10 best value locations for family skiers.

Laura Plunkett, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “Families may have to dig deeper in their pockets in the coming ski season but there is still great value to be had if they choose carefully.

“The free lift passes for younger children in Passo Tonale makes it an unbeatable choice for parents with kids under nine.

“Parents on a limited budget need to be aware of the widely varying prices for ski school if their children need tuition.

“Pyha, which is new to the ski resort report this year, offers excellent value at half the price families could pay in more expensive French resorts.

“Our advice is to check prices before booking.”

The analysis was produced in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays.