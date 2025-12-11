Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bulgaria's government resigned on Thursday as mass protests gripped the country just weeks before it is due to join the eurozone.

The resignation of the minority coalition, led by the centre-right Gerb party, was announced minutes before parliament was scheduled to vote on a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition over economic mismanagement and supported by growing public anger with widespread corruption.

"Ahead of today's vote of no confidence, the government is resigning," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told reporters in parliament.

The demonstrations on Wednesday came after last week's protests that were sparked by the government's budget plans for higher taxes, increased social security contributions and spending increases. The government later withdrew the controversial 2026 budget plan.

open image in gallery Anti-corruption protests in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia ( Bulgarian News Agency )

The protesters' demands had expanded to include calls for the centre-right government to step down.

"The decisions of the National Assembly are meaningful when they reflect the will of the people," Mr Zhelyazkov said, referring to the anti-government protests. "We want to be where society expects us to be."

Students from Sofia's universities had joined the protests, which organisers said outnumbered last week's rallies that drew more than 50,000 people. Media estimates based on drone visuals put the number of protesters at over 100,000.

At the core of the protesters' frustrations is the role of Bulgarian politician and oligarch Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned by both the United States and the United Kingdom, and whose MRF New Beginning party backs the government.

Mr Peevski has been accused by opponents of helping shaping government policy in line with oligarchic interests.

open image in gallery Students from Sofia's universities had joined the protests ( AP )

"We have no doubt that the government will receive support in the upcoming vote of no confidence. Regardless, the decisions of the National Assembly are important when they reflect the will of the sovereign," the prime minister said.

President Rumen Radev, who earlier this week urged the government to quit, echoed that sentiment on Thursday: "Between the voice of the people and the fear of the mafia - listen to the public squares!" he wrote in a message to lawmakers on Facebook.

Under Bulgaria's constitution, Radev will now ask parties in parliament to try to form a new government. If they fail - as appears likely - he will appoint an interim administration to run the country until new elections can be held.

Zhelyazkov's cabinet will remain in office until a successor is elected.

The Balkan country of 6.4 million people is due to make the switch from its national currency, the lev, to the euro on January 1, to become the eurozone's 21st member.

Additional reporting by Reuters.