Buoyed by bullish investment, Bangkok has been going through something of a metamorphosis over the last decade, with mega-malls, office blocks, swanky residences and five-star hotels shooting up across the city. But that’s not to say that the city is no longer affordable. It’s still one of the best value destinations in Asia, where you can eat like a king on a pauper’s budget and find exciting accommodation options for every budget. From restored shophouses turned B&Bs and sleek skyscrapers with rooftop pools, to wellness escapes and riverside hideaways, here’s our pick of the best wallet-friendly places to stay in Bangkok.

Best affordable hotels in Bangkok 2025

1. 1905 Heritage Corner hotel

open image in gallery This hotel is a restored Chinese teahouse ( 1905 Heritage Corner )

If intimate B&Bs with a passion for thoughtful design are your cup of cha, look no further than this meticulously restored Chinese teahouse tucked behind the Grand Palace. There’s a real attention to detail in the three rooms – two upstairs and one on the ground floor – which are decorated with handsome teak panelling, antique furniture and posies of fresh flowers. The carved wood beds have mattresses worthy of any five-star hotel and the subway-tiled bathrooms come with old apothecary-style bottles of jasmine and coconut shampoo and shower gel. There’s no restaurant but everyone gets a delightful breakfast in bed.

Address: 68 Phraeng Phuthon Rd, San Chao Pho Sua, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

2. Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort hotel

open image in gallery This hotel is well equipped for foodies with three restaurants ( About Foto )

A peaceful antidote to city centre pandemonium, this sunny hotel is threaded with wellness but there’s no pressure to join in. Three restaurants offer healthy options, such as Buddha bowls and chicken with Sukhothai brown rice, as well as Thai and international comfort foods. You can hit the comprehensive gym, join yoga classes or lounge by the huge lagoon-shaped swimming pool with a cocktail. Pampering massages are available at the spa, while everything from blood tests to knee surgery can be arranged at the clinic, operated by neighbouring BDMS Hospital. Pale green and white rooms help you to reset with soundproofing, premium mattresses and balconies with leafy views.

Address: 2 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

3. Loy La Long hotel

open image in gallery Hand-painted murals decorate the walls at Loy La Long ( Loy La Long )

Swap mirrored skyscrapers and snaking traffic for a stilted teak house at this family-run B&B in the old Thonburi klongs (canals). The staff are a delight, and you can rent bicycles to ride around this endlessly fascinating neighbourhood. Each of the six rooms are unique, adorned with hand-painted murals, vintage furniture and pretty Thai lanterns. Shared spaces include a small restaurant and a series of verandas where you can sit back and watch the world pass by. Loy La Long feels a world away from the Bangkok of today, even though you're only a quick long-tail boat ride from the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Wat Arun.

Address: 1602/2 Songwat Road, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Price: From £91, B&B, year-round

4. Bed and Brews hotel

open image in gallery Bed and Brews can be found in Chinatown ( Getty Images )

Located at the crossroads of Soi Nana in Chinatown, one of Bangkok’s hippest neighbourhoods – not to be confused with distinctly downmarket Soi Nana in Sukhumvit – this quirky hotel was once the home of a Chinese herbal medicine merchant. Each of the six rooms have a different layout and are decorated with vintage teak furniture, gilt mirrors, and sepia photography. Only two of the rooms are ensuite and the other four have private bathrooms across the corridor. The hotel doesn’t serve breakfast but there’s no shortage of street food joints in the immediate area, and you can order tea, coffees, juices and Thai snacks at the downstairs 103 cafe.

Address: 103 Rama IV Rd, Pom Prap, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Price: From £28, room only, in low-season; £43 in high

5. The Standard X hotel

open image in gallery Minimalist rooms can be sought out at The Standard X ( The Standard X )

A tangle of food stalls, restaurants, bars and live music spots surround this smart budget-friendly place to stay off Khao San Road. The overall aesthetic is minimalist, gallery-like, but abstract art, super comfortable beds and cosy balconies add character to the 62 rooms. A bountiful breakfast is served with coffee grown in Thailand’s northern Nan province on the terrace at all-day dining restaurant Bang, overlooking the Chao Phraya River. Best of all is the rooftop pool deck and bar where you can drink sundowners as long-tail boats putter past.

Address: 45, 1 Thanon Phra Athit, Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

6. INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit hotel

open image in gallery For a stay at a skyscraper on a budget, check into INNSiDE Bangkok ( INNSiDE Bangkok )

The thumping city centre location – and the transparent 34th floor rooftop infinity swimming pool – are two of the main draws at this skyscraper hotel in Sukhumvit. Whitewashed rooms are generously described as compact but compensate with pummelling showers, complimentary minibars and big city views. Throw in a trendy Spanish tapas bar, novelly located underneath the pool so diners can watch guests paddling above, and fitness activities which include Muay Thai boxing, iiu-jitsu and MMA sparring, and the hotel feels fresh and on the money.

Address: 1472 Sukhumvit Rd, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

7. Avani+ Riverside hotel

open image in gallery Escape the bustle of the city centre at Avani+ Riverside ( Avani+ Riverside )

Towering above the Chao Phraya River opposite Asiatique night market, the Avani+ Riverside is a little removed from the city – a 25-minute drive or ferry from the main attractions – which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The lack of development in this part of town affords the 26-storey building with expansive city and river views. Take in the panorama at the glitzy rooftop bar and restaurant or from the from the dazzling 25-metre infinity pool. Bright, spacious rooms have huge windows, top tech, free movies and fancy Malin+Goetz toiletries.

Address: 257 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Bangkok 10600

8. W22 Hotel by Burasari

open image in gallery Foodies will find a home at W22 Hotel by Burasari ( W22 Hotel by Burasari )

With some of Bangkok’s best restaurants, bars and street food markets on the doorstep, this characterful crashpad couldn’t be better placed for a weekend of eating and drinking. Wrapped around a seven-story garden atrium are 123 bright rooms, which maximise space with high ceilings, open wardrobes and slimline desks – with no shirking on big, comfortable beds. Triple rooms and family rooms with bunk beds are also available. A shared lounge features a full-size snooker table, tea and coffee making facilities, microwaves and coin-operated washing machines and dryers – ideal for long stay guests.

Address: 422 Mittphan Road, Pomprab, Pomprabsattrupi, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

9. PhotoHostel hotel

open image in gallery PhotoHostel offers photography workshops and neighbourhood tours ( PhotoHostel )

This bijou hotel is set inside a 200-year-old Chinese-Thai mansion hidden in a maze of tiny alleyways in increasingly trendy Talat Noi. Spliced between Chinatown and the Chao Phraya River, it’s an extremely photogenic spot, which the hotel leans into with photography workshops, neighbourhood tours and striking interior spaces. There are just four rooms in total – two double rooms and two family rooms, which can accommodate four people who don’t have to necessarily be related. It’s worth noting to book well ahead. The adjacent Photocafe serves hot drinks, smoothies, pastries, sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas.

Address: 770 Soi Wanit 2, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

10. Sala Rattanakosin hotel

open image in gallery For a contemporary Thai experience, book a stay at Sala Rattanakosin ( Sala Rattanakosin )

Directly across the water from Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, this former godown offers a dreamy vantage point to enjoy the temple's ethereal glow at sunrise and sunset. There are just 15 rooms, with a contemporary Thai look (black, white, ebony floors and low-slung beds), an excellent Thai restaurant (try the massaman curry) and a slick rooftop bar. While there's no pool, you're just around the corner from the best massages in town at Wat Pho Chetawan Massage School, a national institution where Thailand's top therapists come to train and one-hour rub downs start from just £10.

Address: 39 Maha Rat Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What is the cheapest month to travel to Bangkok?

The cheapest time to visit Thailand is from May until October, when crowds are thinner and prices drop. However, this coincides with some of the country’s worst weather. You will likely find very hot and muggy temperatures and downpours during this monsoon period.

Is Bangkok cheap for tourists?

Bangkok is considered a cheap city to visit. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant will cost on average 100 Thai bhat (£2.34) and a draft beer 90 Thai bhat (£2). While there are plenty of luxury experiences to be had, many temples, parks and markets are usually free, and street food won’t cost you too much.

What currency do I need in Bangkok?

Bangkok uses the Thai baht.

How many nights do I need in Bangkok?

You can hit most of the main sites in Bangkok within three or four days, but stay for around a week if you want to explore deeper.