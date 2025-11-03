Raaya by Atmosphere, Maldives hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This stylish resort in the Maldives combines spacious ocean and beach villas, crowd-pleasing dining spots and stand-out sports facilities for a laidback but luxurious stay

Location

Raaya can be reached in 50 minutes via seaplane from Male Velana International Airport. The resort is located on a natural private island in the Raa Atoll, popular for its dive sites and teeming house reefs. It takes around an hour to walk the island’s perimeter, and the large size awards the beach accommodation plenty of privacy. Pristine white sand beaches stretch around the resort and there’s a track cutting through the jungle interior for bikes and golf buggies which shuttle guests around.

Watch: Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?

The vibe

open image in gallery Ampers&nd bar is a lively spot in the evening ( Raaya by Atmosphere )

Raaya is a relatively new resort in the Maldives (it opened in 2023), with sleek, contemporary interiors that have a boho-influence, from the light and airy reception, to the concrete ELE|NA Ayur spa. Think rattan lampshades, exposed wood and a neutral colour palette that’s designed to blend into the surroundings. The real scene-stealer of the resort is the vast infinity pool which sits just off the immaculate white sand beach and enjoys stellar ocean views.

Between 4pm and 7pm, Seb’s Shack is the place to be. The laidback beach bar serves drinks on bean bags right on the shoreline, creating a communal, relaxed environment. When the sun sets, most guests move to the Ampers&nd bar at the top of the island, where a late-night DJ and mood-lit lighting are complemented by superb cocktails. The evenings are buzzy, with guests often chatting and blending tables. Most come to Raaya to celebrate, be it a honeymoon or milestone birthday, so you’ll find a jubilant atmosphere.

Service

The Maldivian-style welcome to the island – enthusiastic waving, banging drums and horn blowing – sets the tone for a stay at Raaya, where service is warm, attentive and friendly. A golf buggy tour helps with getting your bearings and each villa is assigned a personal concierge (reception is also open 24-hours for overnight requests). It’s a busy resort, but you’re always made to feel welcome. Service is consistent – water glasses are refilled without you noticing, drinks orders are remembered, plates are cleared quickly and you’re always asked about your day. The co-head chefs and managers often float between tables for a chat in the evening. Room service attends your villa twice a day, cleaning the bathroom, pool and bedroom to an excellent standard each time.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The villas are clean, minimalist and modern ( Raaya by Atmosphere )

There are 167 villas – both over-water and on the beach – at Raaya and all feature the same core design principles. Some have a private pool, which look a picture in the over-water villas, but beach villa pools can get littered with leaves quickly owing to strong winds, despite being cleaned daily, which is something to bear in mind. The rooms themselves vary in size, but even the smallest is spacious.

The hotel has played it safe with the interiors (the neutral colour palette is only lifted by artwork above the bed and coloured throws), but room’s are clean and modern with all the comforts you need. The mini bar is complimentary (including the wine and beer), the toiletries are all Elemis and there’s a smart speaker for playing music.

A sofa, coffee table, large TV and chaise lounge feature, as well as a plush king-size bed. In the bathroom, the roof is partially exposed, giving the illusion of an outdoor shower (geckos tend to pay a visit). There are benefits to both the ocean and beach villas – the ocean accommodation offers beautiful sunset views and a ladder right down into the sea, while the beach villas are peaceful and cocooned by tropical foliage, with your own pathway straight onto the beach. Both types offer complete privacy.

Read more: The Nautilus, Maldives hotel review

Food and drink

The Raaya all-inclusive plan includes breakfast, lunch and dinner at Raaya Life, as well as one a la carte meal every four nights at the resort’s three restaurants. This is a great offer that ensures you never tire of the food, particularly given the impressively varied selection of the buffet. Breakfast has a live cooking egg station and all the trimmings (turkey bacon, sausage and hash browns), as well as curries, pastries, granolas and cereals.

Lunch and dinner have Asian, Indian and Italian options, plus a salad bar, charcuterie and hot dishes such as minced chicken and basil, seafood thermidor and black bean beef. Kids are easily catered for (think pizza, simple pastas and chicken nuggets) and the eclectic vegetarian options are particularly good. A fresh fruit stand is available at all meals and juices can be made on request.

The a la carte dining includes The Village, an Italian restaurant with comforting classics; Mizaj, a poolside Middle Eastern fine dining spot; and Ambers&nd, which serves pan-Asian fare in a beachside setting. All restaurants offer four courses as part of the all-inclusive plan. SOAQ Pool Bar and Seb’s Shack serve light plates and sliders alongside aperitif cocktails to satisfy any pre-dinner cravings.

Dinner at Seb’s Farm is a real treat, available for an additional fee. Guests can pick fresh, seasonal ingredients in the morning before enjoying them in a farm-to-table meal in the evening. Dinner is served in the middle of the farm under the starry sky, and the food – complete with sommelier wine pairings – is just as beautiful as the tranquil setting.

Facilities

There’s no shortage of activities to enjoy at Raaya, whether it’s painting a wooden Maldivian Dhoni boat in the “artist zone”, playing a round of mini golf, or simply cycling around the island on the bikes (they operate on a first-come, first-served basis). For sporty guests, try your hand at padel or tennis in the merged court, futsal (a fast, fun version of football), or even skateboarding in the tropical skate park.

Slightly more zen but equally fun, there are classes available in the open-air yoga pavilion and a fully equipped gym. A sunset cruise departs each evening to see the pink and red sky from another angle, and there’s a two-hour sunset fishing cruise available daily – both are included as part of your stay (once only). Snorkelling equipment is provided free of charge, and you can join a guided excursion as part of the Raaya plan.

open image in gallery The sports zone includes a mini golf course, padel court and more ( Raaya by Atmosphere )

The ELE|NA Ayur spa is an immediately calming space. The couples and individual treatment rooms – known as “cocoons” – are spaced around a luscious garden, for treatments spanning massages and facials, body scrubs and ancient healing rituals. A complimentary 45-minute spa treatment is included in your stay, although it can feel rushed – but the wind-down room with a koi pond is a serene spot to enjoy a herbal post-massage.

Read more: I’ve been on holiday to the Maldives eight times – this is the best way to do it

Accessibility

You can find ramps in all the public areas at Raaya.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 2pm; check out by midday.

Family friendly?

Raaya offers interconnected villas and suites for families, as well as two-bedroom family beach villas with a pool. A kids club – known as the Discovery Den – provides supervised activities, including zip lining and trampolines. The padel court, mini golf course, futsal court, skate park and endless snorkelling activities provide fun for older kids. When it comes to food, the hugely varied Raaya Life buffet caters for children and fussy adults alike.

At a glance

Best thing: The varied and consistently excellent food.

Perfect for: Young families.

Not right for: Those seeking complete calmness.

Instagram from: Ampers&nd at sunset.

Address: Kudakurathu Island, Maldives

Phone: +960 400-6431

Website: raaya-atmosphere.com

Read more: Can an all-inclusive resort still be luxurious? At this island paradise it can