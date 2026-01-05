Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hotel most well known by locals, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers a rare pocket of serenity in an otherwise bustling city

Location

In a city as big and buzzing as Tokyo, diving straight in can feel overwhelming. But just 25 minutes by car from Haneda Airport, or an hour on public transport, a slow-paced escape awaits.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo feels vast and almost remote. Its forest-like Japanese garden swallows up any trace of city noise and replaces it with waterfalls, wind chimes and a chance to rest in silence with your own thoughts. Well regarded by Tokyo locals looking for a staycation close to home, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers restoration and tradition, giving guests an authentic Japanese escape without ever needing to stray too far from the city centre.

Read more: I fell in love with this island-to-island cycling trail through rural Japan

The vibe

open image in gallery The indoor pool connects to a hot tub and sits beneath a skyroof ( Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo )

From walls adorned with Japanese paintings and photos to the soft hush in the lobby area, and breathtaking views from nearly every window – this hotel offers a gentler side of Tokyo. It left me with a first impression of the city that shows honour and respect for tradition, history, and beauty.

It was almost like being in an art gallery, from the moment I arrived. The guests and staff were kind and considerate and no one seemed to be in a rush, yet movement still happened in good time. There is attention and care in the small details – umbrella stands with locks for the guests, the choice of which newspaper to be delivered to your door each morning (in Japanese or English), chocolates on the nightstand. It is no wonder the hotel is highly regarded within Japan. The hotel perfectly blends history, nature, and high‑end service in its every detail.

The service

Service here exceeds expectations. The staff are more than happy to accommodate every request. When one of my chargers wasn’t working, multiple employees came together to search for a solution. They offered to book taxis, checked in with me throughout my stay, and offered a personal tour of the garden. All while still giving myself and my guest plenty of space to enjoy the hotel on our own.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Some rooms come with living rooms and views over the garden ( Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo )

Rooms are large but cosy, and full of colour and character without feeling loud. You’ll find carpeted floors, muted prints on the walls, upholstered armchairs, and hand-painted lamps. All bathrooms have walk-in showers, a separate bath, a sink with a cushioned bench, and a Japanese bidet toilet with its own door for added privacy. The furniture and decor shares certain similarities with my Japanese grandma’s home, in a way that allowed me to feel some familiarity and a sense of home. With the curtains closed, it is like a tucked-away hideout. When open, floor-to-ceiling windows revealed jaw-dropping views of the landscaped garden below, and the Tokyo skyline in the distance.

Read more: I skied Japan’s most and least westernised resorts – this is what I found

Food and drink

The hotel has a total of 12 restaurants and bars so there’s plenty of choice, and this is a good reason to spend your stay simply exploring the property. While I sampled a range of dishes from the menu, the room-service breakfast was my favourite. Perhaps partly because it allowed me to enjoy some of the hotel’s best offerings, while staying cosy and taking in the incredible views.

open image in gallery There is plenty to choose from at the breakfast buffet ( Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo )

Breakfast is served in a dedicated restaurant space, or can be ordered to the room. Cards are left on the living room desk, offering up a menu of both Western and Japanese dishes. I tried salmon benedict (or eggs royale) for the first time, which has since become a favourite, alongside the souffle-style Japanese pancakes which were thick, airy, and perfect for an early-morning sweet treat.

Facilities

The facilities were a highlight of my stay, with the 700-year-old garden landscape easily being the property’s standout feature. It includes a three-storey pagoda, waterfalls, streams, shrines, a koi pond, and a daily fog installation. I spent four days exploring it and never walked the same path twice.

open image in gallery A view of the garden ( Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo )

The indoor pool connects to a hot tub and sits beneath a skyroof, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the outdoor pool and hot tub. Inside, you’ll also find a sauna and steam room.

Just past the changing rooms is an indoor onsen (a Japanese hot spring). This was my first experience, and it was nothing but comfortable and welcoming. After rinsing off in one of the shower seats, I stepped into the warm mineral water and stayed for the recommended 10 minutes. This was easily the most relaxing part of my day. A second steam room sits next to the onsen, offering another moment of warmth before a final rinse.

Read more: Japan is the beach holiday you’ve never thought of – but should have

Accessibility

Most of the hotel is accessible, with handrails in the bathrooms, sliding doors and wide spacing between furniture. Some paths in the garden have steps.

Pet policy

The hotel accepts small cats and dogs, a maximum of one per room, as long as they are in good health, sufficiently trained, and are registered and vaccinated as required by law. There is a fee of 11,385 yen (£55) per night.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm, check out by 12pm.

Family friendly?

Yes. Extra beds and cots are available, and the hotel offers child-friendly seasonal activities – including fireflies being released into the garden.

At a glance

Best thing: The garden. It’s a unique feature that elevates the entire experience beyond just a hotel stay. I explored it every day during my four-night visit, and each walk was different.

Perfect for: Travellers who want to experience Tokyo the way locals do, embracing the slower pace of Japanese culture and tradition while still having easy access to the city centre.

open image in gallery The indoor onsen ( Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo )

Not right for: A fast-paced itinerary, where sightseeing is a priority.

Instagram from: The garden at night. It feels like you’re in another world.

Address: 2-10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 112-8680, Japan

Phone: +81 3 3943 1111

Website: Hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com

Read more: Why Hiroshima is suddenly the place to go in Japan – and will change the way you see the world

Niki's stay was hosted by the Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo