This luxury five-star hotel is famed across Japan and beyond. Elegant and steeped in history, it is the preferred Tokyo hotel of Donald Trump and celebrity Sumo wrestlers alike and is set overlooking the Imperial Palace gardens

Location

It would be difficult to find a location more prestigious than the one occupied by Palace Hotel Tokyo. A stone's throw away from the moat of the Imperial Palace, this elegant hotel has a prime position in the Marunouchi financial district, and is a short walk away from Tokyo Station, making trips further afield on the Shinkansen all too easy to organise.

open image in gallery Autumn Views from Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo )

The hotel overlooks the historic green pocket of the city and offers a rare sense of space in an otherwise crowded city. It is perfect for connections to the airports and other regions of Japan, but without the hustle and bustle many will associate with Tokyo. Some travellers may even find the location too low-key at night — Ginza’s glitz or Shibuya’s energy are a short train ride away, but not on the doorstep.

Vibe

This hotel leans heavily on traditional Japanese design. The interior is understated, with Japanese craftsmanship, natural woods, and curated ceramics. The hotel has won various awards over the past few years and has a great reputation across Japan. The clientele is a mix of local businesspeople, discerning international travellers and visiting dignitaries.

open image in gallery The main lobby of the Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo )

This is not a hotel for backpackers, as the price would suggest, but it is an oasis of calm and luxury in a frenetic city. The facilities are frequently used for high-level government, business, and international events. It is easy to see why.

Service

The service is what you would expect from a hotel that caters to presidents and celebrities. As soon as you enter the grand lobby, staff offer the sort of attention that feels telepathic.

Japanese service and hospitality, or omotenashi, is in full force here. Staff are unfailingly polite and will do everything they can to make the process of checking in and out feel seamless.

Bed and Bath

There are 284 luxury rooms and suites across the hotel, many with balconies overlooking the Imperial Palace gardens.

The rooms are generous by Tokyo standards and vary from deluxe rooms — with floor-to-ceiling windows, a workspace and an open-style bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower — to the club grand deluxe rooms located on floors higher up. These provide enhanced views, walk-in wardrobes, separate living areas and all the luxury you would expect from a five-star offering.

open image in gallery The grand deluxe room at Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo )

All rooms are a blend of comfort and elegance, many offering a private balcony or two. Expect soft lighting, tech (even a TV in the bathroom), rainfall showers and granite baths. Bathroom amenities are by British brand Bamford, and local touches include bath linens made in Japan and premium Japanese tea by Jugetsudo by Maruyama Nori.

There is also a total of seven suites within the hotel. The largest is the 250-metre square Palace Suite on the 18th floor. The suite sleeps four, has a dining room for 12 and its own staffed service kitchen. Past guests included Donald Trump, who stayed during a state visit in 2019. Another notable guest, according to the staff, was a Japanese Sumo champion who was given the suite because it was the only one with a bath he could fit into. Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Taylor Swift have all also reportedly stayed at the hotel.

open image in gallery The Palace Suite with sumo-szied bath at Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo )

Guests staying in club rooms and suites have access to the Club Lounge, which includes complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

Food and Drink

Palace Hotel Tokyo has no fewer than 10 restaurants and bars. All are high-end and highly polished, and the menu prices reflect this.

Crowned by the Michelin-starred Sushi Kanesaka, the dining lineup spans French haute cuisine at Est, classic Japanese at Wadakura, and artisanal pastries at Sweets & Deli. The Lounge Bar Privé is a stylish spot for tea or an evening drink with a view.

open image in gallery Tatsumi Tempura Bar at Wadakura at Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo - Tatsumi Tempura Bar at Wadakura )

The Royal bar on the ground floor is a standout. The dark-wood, deep-leather room still has the original bar from when it first opened in 1961. A lot of high-end Japanese whisky has been enjoyed in this room.

open image in gallery The Royal Bar at the Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo )

The venues can feel slightly formal, and guests seeking more relaxed, local dining may wish to venture off-site.

A huge selection of Western and Japanese options is on offer for breakfast on the ground floor or in the lounge for members.

Facilities

The facilities include a state-of-the-art gym, a beauty salon and a private club lounge for those in club-level rooms. There are also meeting spaces and shops which stock mainly Japanese brands.

open image in gallery The Swimming Pool at the Palace Hotel Tokyo ( Palace Hotel Tokyo )

The Evian Spa Tokyo has an incredible indoor pool overlooking the city skyline. Treatments focus on mineral enrichment, rejuvenation and renewing vitality, and there are early yoga morning sessions available on request.

Disability access

The hotel has five accessible rooms and all floors of the hotel are accessible via elevators. There are specific wheelchair-accessible parking spaces outside.

Pet policy

A no-pet policy. Only assistance dogs are allowed on the premises.

Check in/check out?

Check-in at Palace Hotel Tokyo is from 15pm, and check-out is until 12pm. However, staff will do all they can to accommodate you if you arrive early or late.

Family-friendly?

Yes, but this is a hotel that adults will enjoy more than kids.

At a glance

Best thing: The large rooms and sweeping views are stunning and a rarity in Tokyo. You would be hard-pressed to find a better panorama in the city.

Perfect for: Those who want a bit of luxury — and can afford it.

Not right for: Anyone who looks at a hotel as just a place to stash their bags and head out into the city to explore. The hotel is there to enjoy; you could easily spend a weekend inside the building.

Instagram from: Any of the 10 restaurants or bars. The sushi restaurant and Royal Bar are standouts will look good on your socials. The views over the royal gardens are also a sight to anyone at home jealous.

Address: 1-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 100-0005

Phone: +81 3-3211-5211