Set inside the former Telephone Exchange building, Ace Hotel Kyoto is ideally placed to explore one of Japan’s most vibrant and historic cities. Beloved of the digital nomad crowd, it boasts a taco restaurant, rooftop bar, specialist coffee shop, and courtyard garden

Location

Directly connected to Karasuma Oike Station, Ace Hotel Kyoto couldn't be easier to find. From its location, you are just a short ride from the main Kyoto station, with Shinkansen connections to Tokyo and the nearby tourist spots of Osaka and the Fushimi Inari Shrine, a 30-minute rail ride away.

If you arrive before lunch, the historic Nishiki Market is a ten-minute walk from the hotel and is the perfect way to spend your first afternoon in the city, with a range of exotic seafood and local Kyoto street bites to sample. The deep-fried curried bread is not to be missed; just don’t think of the calories. On the way back to the hotel, stop in at Kamesuehiro – a 200-year-old confectionery and sweet restaurant that neighbours the hotel.

A short stroll from the hotel, you can also find the Kyoto Museum and an eclectic range of shops and restaurants among the busy narrow streets.

open image in gallery The exterior of Ace Hotel Kyoto in the former Telephone Exchange building ( Ace Hotel )

The vibe

Many would describe the Ace as a hipster brand and the long table packed with digital nomads tapping away on their laptops by the main entrance of the hotel will attest to that. The lobby, buzzing with energy, doubles as a communal space where travellers, creatives, and locals mingle over coffee and cocktails. This is not a stuffy chain of yesteryear but one designed with a younger clientele in mind.

open image in gallery The reception and lobby area at the front of Ace Hotel Kyoto ( Ace Hotel )

The building blends historic charm with modern design – a collaboration between Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and LA-based Commune Design. Warm wood complements exposed concrete and well-curated vintage pieces, referencing the region’s heritage.

open image in gallery Records and turntables are available in some of the rooms at Ace Hotel Kyoto ( Yoshihiro Makino )

The 213 rooms feature paper lanterns, modern art and vinyl turntables featuring a mix of Latin, Japanese funk and French jazz records.

The service

Service is as hoped for – friendly, fashionable, and always with a smile. There was a slight wait at reception on arrival, but this was during the busiest period of the year. While you will be warmly welcomed at the door, don’t expect your bags to be taken to your room for you.

Staff throughout the hotel were happy to share local knowledge, help arrange transport and answer questions about restaurant menus. There is bike rental at the front of the hotel – a nice touch – a 24-hour gym, and a 24-hour reception desk.

Bed and bath

The smaller rooms can feel slightly pokey, with a sink found just beyond the door, but in Kyoto there is so much to see that you are unlikely to spend a huge amount of time inside. Each of the 213 rooms has the usual facilities you would expect of a mid-range chain. One of the nicest touches is a drip coffee maker; Japan takes its coffee very seriously indeed.

open image in gallery Inside the Ace Suite at Ace Hotel Kyoto ( Ace Hotel )

There are nine room types ranging from a standard king with king-size beds and a Japanese soaking tub, to the Ace Suite. All have biodegradable toiletries, original artwork by Samiro Yunoki and a custom Pendleton blanke. Bathrooms feature slate tiles and natural ash wood ceilings, a soaking tub and a separate shower. Some have a TEAC turntable and others a Gibson guitar. The suite is found in the former Kyoto Central Telephone Office and offers a separate dining, bar and living area.

Food and drink

Ace Hotel Kyoto offers a standout breakfast in a room with views over the courtyard garden. Avocado and eggs on toast were a standout. Across the hotel, there are three separate restaurants, a rooftop bar and a Slumptown coffee shop – the company's first international branch.

open image in gallery Slumptown coffee and pastries ( Ace Hotel )

Of the eateries, Kōsa is the hotel's main offering, sourcing ingredients from local farmers in the region. The menu reflects the shifting seasons, offering contemporary dishes. Piopiko on the second floor is a Mexican-inspired taco bar and lounge from Chef Wes Avila of LA's Guerrilla Tacos fame. The menu blends traditional Mexican flavours with local Kyoto ingredients.

open image in gallery Mexican dining at Ace Hotel Kyoto ( Ace Hotel )

Mr. Maurice's is on the third floor, the Italian restaurant is more of a casual dining spot overseen by Chef Marc Vetri. It offers a modern take on Italian comfort food with a Japanese twist. Pizza is also on offer for takeout.

open image in gallery Mr Maurice's pizzas at Ace Hotel Kyoto ( Ace Hotel )

Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a hip American-based coffee company, is located on the ground floor and is perfect for coffee enthusiasts. Enjoy a well-made espresso before heading out to explore the city.

Facilities

The hotel doesn't have a huge range of extra facilities. There is a 24-hour gym and art spaces for exhibitions including photography. There are also vinyl pop-ups and an Ace shop selling branded tote bags and clothing. The hotel also offers spaces to rent for business meetings and weddings.

open image in gallery The Ace shop by reception in the Ace Hotel Kyoto ( Ace Hotel )

Disability access

The hotel and its restaurants are wheelchair accessible.

Pet policy

Dogs and cats are allowed. The rooftop restaurant is dog-friendly. An additional fee of 14,300 yen (£75) per dog per night (tax included) and a maximum of two dogs per room.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. As a brand, Ace Hotel Kyoto is known for its cool and youthful vibe. Cots are available for babies and toddlers.

At a glance

Best thing: Location. Being able to walk straight from Karasuma Oike Station into the hotel is great. You are well placed to explore the city and further out.

Perfect for: Couples looking to enjoy a few days and nights exploring the city.

Not right for: Big groups. This is a cosy hotel where nights at the bar are fun, but the room isn’t designed for an after-party.

Instagram from: The rooms complete with record players, original art, robes and even guitars.

Address: 245-2 Kurumayacho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto 604-8185, Japan

Phone: +81 75-229-9000