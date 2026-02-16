Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With breathtaking scenery and elegantly finished private villas, this Mauritian hotel is luxury at its finest

Location

The Four Seasons at Anahita is located on the eastern coast of Mauritius and borders a calm lagoon. It is a 45-minute drive from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and an hour from the island’s thriving capital Port Louis.

This is very much a destination resort rather than a hotel for those wanting to take daily sightseeing expeditions. However, Mauritius is small with a footprint of less than 800 sq miles, so you’re never far from a stunning natural landmark: Tamarin Falls, Black River Gorges and the national Botanical Gardens area all an hour’s drive away.

The vibe

The Four Seasons at Anahita underwent an intensive seven-month renovation and reopened in late 2025. The new look is polished and emphasises the beauty of the resort’s natural surroundings through the use of locally-sourced materials and open-air spaces.

open image in gallery The resort has a pristine private beach ( Four Seasons )

The resort stretches from the mainland onto an 11-acre island via a bridge over the lagoon. This bridge offers jaw-dropping views of the estate, particularly of the bustling waterside restaurants, which are lit up with an inviting golden glow at night.

The restaurants, facilities, and thatched villas are dotted across 64 acres of lush greenery, all connected via a winding road lined with palm trees and tropical flowers. Guests can explore the resort on foot or by bike, but most opt to make use of the tireless fleet of golf buggies, which can be booked from anywhere on the main estate.

Service

Staff can be contacted by WhatsApp, a dedicated Four Seasons app and good, old-fashioned landlines.

All messages and calls are responded to within a few minutes. Staff are always personable and polite, and go out of their way to accommodate requests.

Service at mealtimes might not always be the most expedient. But, as one waiter told me, sometimes you’ve just got to “relax” and remind yourself that you’re on holiday. (Although, I wouldn’t recommend saying that to too many mothers with hungry kids.)

Bed and bath

The Four Seasons at Anahita is a collection of 136 private villas and residences, each with its own pool.

The standard villas are big enough to accommodate three adults – via a king sized bed and a sofa bed – and boast indoor and outdoor living spaces, plus a private garden and heated plunge pool.

open image in gallery There are 136 private villas and residences at the Four Seasons ( Four Seasons )

The decor pairs local wood and textured fabrics. Large windows and covered outdoor spaces ensure that guests feel immersed in the lush, tropical setting.

Soak up the sight and sounds of tropical birds and fruit bats soaring overhead by bathing in one of the sheltered outdoor showers, which every villa comes with. There is also an ample indoor bathroom with a separate bath and shower and twin sinks.

The overall feel of the villas is bright, airy and elegant, with a few welcome pops of colour, either via floral displays or artwork on the walls. The large illuminated fire exit signs are an eyesore, but you can ask for them to be switched off.

Food and drink

While the 24-hour, in-villa dining service may be tempting, the restaurants here are too good to miss. There are seven in total – including one a short boat ride away on the island of Île aux Cerfs – plus a glossy, wood-paneled rum bar overlooking the lagoon.

open image in gallery Chaloupe serves up Mauritian specialities ( Four Seasons )

There are options to suit all tastes: Indian tandoor dishes at Angara; pan-Asian and Japanese omakase at Awase; Italian favourites at Radici; Mediterranean and Mauritian specialities at Chaloupe and tapas at Blu’Zil. There is an ample selection of vegan and vegetarian options at all restaurants, and all, except Awase, which sits over the lagoon, offer a dedicated kids’ menu.

The resort’s real highlights are the two beach restaurants: Ti Pwason and La Plaz. The former, which spills out onto the white sands of the lagoon and opens only for dinner, serves freshly-caught fish and seafood grilled over flames, to the sound of lapping waves and live music.

La Plaz is a more casual affair. Located a 10-minute speedboat shuttle away (the transfer is complimentary), it is everything you could want from an island paradise lunch spot: colourful salads and grilled catch of the day served on the pristine expanse of the resort’s private beach.

The breakfast buffet at Chaloupe offers pancakes, waffles, eggs and bacon, as well as a daily-changing table of themed dishes – from international street food to local specialities. There’s also a wide range of continental options, including fresh fruit, cereals, yoghurt and pastries.

Facilities

The facilities here are among the best in Mauritius. The cove at Île aux Cerfs and the overwater Oseyan spa are the feathers in the resort’s cap. Siting on wooden pillars over the turquoise waters of the lagoon, the latter offers an extensive range of treatments, as well as private yoga and meditation sessions. There are four outdoor pools.

open image in gallery The Oseyan spa sits over the lagoon ( Four Seasons )

There are tennis courts and a fitness centre, which is equipped with a gym and a semi-Olympic lap pool. Group and one-on-one classes can be booked. Guests are also entitled to a complimentary round of golf every day on one of two courses: one at the Anahita Golf Club, the other on Île aux Cerfs.

The resort also offers activities including yoga and cookery classes. Our daughter had a great time making pasta under the patient guidance of chef Sergio Favata, who heads up the Italian restaurant Radici.

There are dedicated hangout spots for kids of all ages, with a daily-changing programme of activities. Young adults can try out everything from DJ lessons to beach soccer, while teens have their own designated clubhouse, complete with table football and a home cinema.

The kids’ club is complimentary for children aged four to nine. If you want to leave younger kids there, you have to pay for a babysitter. It was a little quiet and empty during our stay – so our four-year-old daughter didn’t want to spend too much time there.

Accessibility

A number of villas have been designed to support guests with mobility needs and include features such as wider doorways and grab bars in the bathrooms. Public spaces, including some of the restaurants, pools, and spa, are wheelchair accessible.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed at the resort.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is at 3pm, check-out is at 12pm.

Family-friendly?

The resort is designed with families in mind, with complimentary kids’ and teens’ clubs. However, while basic amenities – such as cots, high chairs and changing mats – are provided in the rooms for babies and toddlers, some of the villas could do with a bit more child-proofing. Ours had steps leading down to each bedroom, which meant we had to keep an extra-watchful eye on our one-year-old son.

At a glance

Best thing: The boat ride to Île aux Cerfs followed by lunch at La Plaz.

Perfect for: Families and couples of all ages who want to relax and enjoy some downtime.

open image in gallery The hotel is ideal for families and couples ( Four Seasons )

Not right for: Groups looking to party late into the night.

Instagram from: The view from the bridge over the lagoon.

Address: Coastal Road, Beau Champ, MU 71501, Mauritius

Phone: +2304023100

Website: fourseasons.com/mauritius

Harriet was a guest of Four Seasons Mauritius.