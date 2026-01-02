I have found the very best hotels in Cape Verde for a luxury stay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cape Verde has beautiful coastlines with extensive sandy beaches and glorious year-round sun. Temperatures seldom stray from around 25-30C, and it is a far less touristy option than many tropical destinations. Found 350 miles off West Africa in the eastern Atlantic, it consists of 10 islands and some islets. Interestingly, the habitable islands are all very different. For example, Boa Vista has quiet villages, while Sal offers a vibrant nightlife scene with a variety of bars and restaurants. Fogo has far less tourism infrastructure, but visiting its dramatic volcanic craters up close is an unforgettable experience.

It’s worth noting that Cape Verde’s most luxurious hotels and resorts can’t be compared with those in places like New York, London, the south of France and similar. So there may be shortcomings in certain areas, whether that’s decor, design, materials used, service or cuisine. However, as more and more people discover this cheerful, sunny outpost – there are direct flights from several airports around the UK – standards are improving all the time. And it’s good to take into account that hotel prices here are much lower than in the world’s glitziest destinations.

Ben West has visited virtually all of the islands over the last few years and says: note that ‘luxury’ in Cape Verde does not mean the same as in Madison Avenue or Nice. Being a developing nation, standards, timings and service may vary, although this is improving all the time. And the bonus is you tend to get much more for your money here. Ben West

The best luxury hotels in Cape Verde 2026

At a glance

1. Hotel Riu Karamboa

Boa Vista

open image in gallery For an adults-only escape, choose Hotel Riu Karamboa ( Hotel Riu Karamboa )

With its striking turquoise domes and bright white towers providing an elegant feel, this all-inclusive beachside hotel set among the sand dunes has extensive grounds peppered with palm trees. With 950 rooms, it could hardly be described as tranquil, but the upside of this is a host of facilities including restaurants and bars, five pools and even a water park – despite it being an adults-only hotel. With a selection of activities such as surfing, kitesurfing and windsurfing during the day and live music and shows in the evening, there’s always something fun to do. The spa boasts a steam room, relaxation pool and various massages and treatments.

Address: Lote HO-1, Urb. Morrinho De Baguincho, Praia de Salines, Boa Vista

Price: From £245

Book now

Read more: What a pioneering female bush guide in Botswana taught me about feminism and conquering my fears

2. Spinguera Ecolodge hotel

Boa Vista

open image in gallery For barefoot luxury, check into Spinguera Ecolodge ( Spinguera Ecolodge )

This eco-lodge is the result of the extensive restoration of an old village gradually abandoned by fishermen, farmers and goat breeders in the 1970s and 1980s. The luxury here is of a low-key kind: guest rooms with gorgeous decor using natural materials, a beautiful, relaxing location in the protected Parque Natural do Norte and simple living among the most comfortable surroundings. The lodge can organise activities such as massages, guided off-road tours, fishing, surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, snorkelling, diving and nature walks to observe sea turtles nesting, birdwatching, stargazing and whale watching.

Address: Espingueira, Ilha da Boavista, 5100

Price: From £181

Book now

Read more: The lesser-known tropical island that is perfect for a winter getaway

3. Mansa Marina Hotel

Sao Vicente

open image in gallery This litte boutique hotel offers luxury rooms ( Mansa Marina Hotel )

This boutique hotel in the historic centre of the port city of Mindelo is situated on the harbourfront, amongst colourful colonial houses. It is close to many services and just minutes from the airport and the port. There are 32 luxurious rooms with exquisite decor using natural materials such as wood and rattan, spiced up with well-chosen artwork and antiques, and top amenities such as Swiss Sense beds, aircon and private patios. The gardens are attractively dotted with plants while the swimming pool has magnificent views of Monte Cara and Porto Grande Bay. There’s an al fresco restaurant and bar too. Guests can use the hotel’s boat to tour Mindelo's Porto Grande Bay, ideal as a luxurious sunset experience, accompanied by drinks and delicious snacks.

Address: Avenida Marginal, Mindelo, São Vicente

Price: From £103

Book now

Read more: I’ve found the most thrilling way to do a safari – by running a marathon

4. Robinson Cabo Verde hotel

Sal

open image in gallery Watersports lovers will enjoy a stay at Robinson Cabo Verde ( Robinson Cabo Verde )

From German hotel chain Robinson, this 307-room adults-only resort is set on a five-mile-long, 200-metre-wide sandy beach. Watersports on offer include kitesurfing, windsurfing, sailing and e-foiling, and there is a gym plus group fitness sessions, a rooftop sauna and spa treatments too. Football, volleyball and crossboccia on the beach are also popular. As well as the main restaurant there’s one which serves tapas, and another focusing on local specialities. There are also three bars, plus live shows and music, DJs and other events. Rooms could perhaps benefit from a bit of updating, and are decorated with a brown, cream and white colour palette.

Address: Santa Maria, Sal 4111

Price: From £256

Book now

Read more: The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, hotel review

5. Hotel Morabeza

Sal

open image in gallery Hotel Morabeza is known as one of Cape Verde’s most popular hotels ( Hotel Morabeza )

Originally a private home built by a Belgian industrialist in the 1960s and since enlarged, this beachside hotel has long been one of Cape Verde’s most popular stays. Located at Santa Maria, Sal’s main town, there are restaurants, bars and shops nearby. It’s a good choice for families wanting something quieter than a huge, all-inclusive resort, but still has three pools (one adults-only), tennis courts, volleyball, a gym, fitness course and small spa, archery, mini-golf, petanque and more. There’s also an independently owned diving centre, a jetski centre, and a watersports centre nearby on the beach.

Address: Caixa Postal 33, Santa Maria, Sal 4111

Price: From £110

Book now

Read more: I trained with Kilimanjaro mountain guides – this is what it takes to become one

6. Melia Llana Beach Resort and Spa hotel

Sal

open image in gallery One of the most luxurious hotels on the archipelago is this Melia location ( Melia Llana Beach Resort and Spa )

This is one of Cape Verde’s most luxurious hotel complexes, although some factors like design and cuisine levels could be improved. Enviably situated beside Algodoeiro Beach and its coral reef teeming with marine life, there are plenty of facilities and amenities including several restaurants and bars, a gym, spa and two swimming pools, set among attractive tropical gardens. An adults-only resort, it is pleasingly low-rise. If you upgrade to ‘The Level’ package there are extra benefits, such as access to a private pool and lounge area, priority bookings in restaurants and the spa, and flexible check-in and check-out times.

Address: Urbanização da Cabocan, ZDTI de Ponta Preta, Sal

Price: From £301

Book now

Read more: Why you should visit – and stay in – Johannesburg’s Soweto

7. Odjo D’Agua Hotel

Sal

open image in gallery Pool or beach? At Odjo D’Agua you can do both ( Odjo D’Agua Hotel )

With a prime beachfront location on one of Cape Verde’s best beaches, this 113-room boutique hotel is a tranquil retreat, yet near to Santa Maria town, should you want some lively nightlife. It boasts a freshwater pool and an infinity pool on the beach, and boat trips, diving, windsurfing, kitesurfing, surfing, bike and quad rental can all be arranged, as can massages and spa treatments. The restaurant’s terrace has one of the best views of Santa Maria Bay, and specialises in fish and seafood and local specialities. There is also a beach bar, which has barbecue evenings.

Address: Zona do Farolinho, CP 71, Santa Maria, Sal

Price: From £116

Book now

Read more: Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Mauritius, hotel review

8. VOI Praia De Chaves Resort hotel

Boa Vista

open image in gallery Adults and children are both well catered for at VOI Praia De Chaves Resort ( VOI Praia De Chaves Resort )

This stylish resort is situated right by the sea overlooking the inviting sands of Praia de Chaves. With a main swimming pool boasting panoramic views of the ocean, and a children’s pool, plus plenty of watersports options as well as daily activities, you’ll never be bored. The spa features a Turkish bath, sauna and hydromassage tub, as well as another pool. There is a buffet restaurant with both local and international dishes, a beach restaurant and bar, as well as an al a carte gourmet option. During the day activities for both adults and children are provided, and there are padel courts, football pitches, tennis courts and archery. During the evening you can enjoy live shows and parties.

Address: Pria de Chaves, Boa Vista 0235

Price: From £203

Book now

Read more: The best beaches in Mauritius for white sand, swaying palms and clear-blue waters

9. Halos Casa Resort hotel

Sal

open image in gallery Halos Casa Resort is found in the Santa Maria area of Sal ( Getty Images )

This resort hotel is a 10-minute walk from the shops and bars of Santa Maria, and you can choose a B&B or all-inclusive rate. The 110 bright white suites are spacious and have air conditioning and a terrace or balcony, but are rather plain and minimalist. Oddly they have kitchenettes, yet these are unequipped. There is a buffet restaurant with a cooking station and a beach bar and lobby bar. Many Cape Verde hotels have unheated swimming pools (which isn’t a big problem with there being year-round sun), but if you like guaranteed warmth, the resort’s pool is heated. The beach is a five-minute walk from the hotel, and is equipped with sun beds and a gazebo. As well as several watersports to choose from, activities include aqua aerobics, fitness and dance classes, beach volleyball, tennis and football. Staff can arrange a number of fun excursions, including quad-biking tours and catamaran trips.

Address: Avenida dos hoteis, 4111, Santa Maria, Sal

Price: From £99

Book now

Read more: Meet Ghana’s fantasy coffin makers – a glimpse into a joy-filled funeral culture

10. Hotel Oasis Salinas Sea

Sal

open image in gallery Hotel Oasis Salinas Sea is found on Santa Maria beach ( Tino94 )

Well located on Santa Maria beach, this hotel offers 337 comfortable, spacious, bright white rooms. There are two buffet restaurants and a sushi restaurant, while the beach bar serves a light buffet, menu items and a barbecue in the evenings. There are three further bars, a fitness centre, wellness centre and spa. Activities on offer include watersports like diving, snorkelling and windsurfing, as well as, unusually, Creole lessons, and there’s capoeira (martial arts) and dance lessons also, plus evening live entertainment.

Address: Santa Maria Beach, Santa Maria, 0063 Sal

Price: From £264

Book now

Read more: Why you should swap hectic Marrakech for authentic and laidback Rabat

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What is the best month to travel to Cape Verde?

Cape Verde has positioned itself as a popular holiday destination due to its year-round warm weather and generally low rainfall, providing a pleasant climate for relaxation and days lounging on the beach. There can be some torrential rainy periods, however, from mid-August to mid-October, which can cause flooding and landslides. The UK’s Foreign Office advises travellers to monitor local weather reports and expect difficulties when travelling to affected areas during this season.

For the hottest months, visit Cape Verde in September for peak temperatures of 30C, or August and October for highs of 29C. Peak temperatures, however, don’t fall below 25C, so there is hardly a bad time to visit when it comes to weather.

What currency do I need?

The currency of Cape Verde is the Cape Verdean escudo (CVE).

What are the nicest areas to stay?

The sandy island of Sal, the dune-packed island of Boa Vista and the archipelago’s cultural hub Sao Vicente are some of the best places to visit in Cape Verde.