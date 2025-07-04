Of all the outdoor chores that start mounting up, the ones I relish most involve firing up a pressure washer. Whether free decking of a slick layer of mould, restoring paving stones to their showroom finish, or giving the car a decent hose down, the best pressure washers are versatile pieces of kit.

The pressure in question is measured in ‘bar’ (barometric atmospheric pressure), and the higher the number, the more effective the machine will be at ridding surfaces of stubborn dirt. Meanwhile, the water flow rate (measured in litres per hour) is an indication of the speed with which the washer can finish a task, which is something to keep in mind if you’re hoping to clean larger surfaces quickly.

No matter the size of the job you’re tackling, the best pressure washers should be comfortable to use, as there tends to be some vibration in the lance handle as the water is pushed through – too much vibration will mean you won’t be able to use the machine for longer periods without it hurting your hands.

The body of the machine itself needs to be robust, too, as washers tend to take quite a lot of punishment as they’re hauled around your property. Something else I’ve come to look for in my years of testing pressure washers is good hose and cable management, so you don’t end up in an ongoing battle with the machine’s water and power connectors as you work.

There’s a wide range of models available, across various price points, but the trick is matching the machine’s capabilities to your to-do list. Whatever you need to clean, one of these tested pressure washers is up to the task.

How I tested

From algae-covered decking to cars with “clean me” graffitied in dust, I put each machine against the familiar range of dirt that needs to be pressure-washed. I had 12m x 16m of decking to play with, so I gave each machine one 12m board to clean so I could compare results. Pressure washers are shipping with more and more attachments to increase their applications, and so I tried all of the ones included with each model listed here, cleaning cars, bikes, and and windows with specialised tool After working my way through the testing criteria with each machine, I was left with a handful of workhorses I’m happy to recommend.

