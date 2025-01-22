Meta lets users link their WhatsApp and Instagram accounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta will let people link their WhatsApp accounts with Facebook and Instagram.

The move will make it easier for people to have control of their various accounts, and to get back in if they lose access, Meta said. It is also the latest move by Meta to integrate their various platforms, which not only include chat apps and social networks but its metaverse tools.

The tech giant is launching the ability for users to add WhatsApp to its Meta Accounts Centre, the firm’s central hub from which users can manage and link their various Meta app profiles.

Meta said adding WhatsApp to Accounts Centre would be optional and off by default, and that personal WhatsApp messages and calls would remain end-to-end encrypted.

Opting to use the link-up tool would make it easier for users to share a WhatsApp Status with Facebook and Instagram Stories, Meta said, and would also enable users to more easily log back into their WhatsApp account when needed.

The update was expected to be rolled out gradually to users globally in the weeks and months to come.

“Our approach for WhatsApp is simple: your account is separate from other apps and no-one but you can change that,” Meta said in a blog post on the update.

“While adding your WhatsApp to Accounts Centre is completely optional and off by default, it can help those who want features to work more seamlessly across apps.

“For example, it’ll be easier to re-share updates from your WhatsApp Status to Facebook or Instagram Stories and show your friends what’s happening in your life without having to post multiple times.

“You’ll also be able to log back in to your WhatsApp account with a single sign-on, so you can get back into your accounts faster and with fewer steps.

“Whenever we introduce these new experiences, it’s our responsibility to help people understand how we protect their personal information.

“Privacy is paramount to WhatsApp and your personal messages and calls are always protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that no-one else, not even WhatsApp or Meta, can read or hear them. Adding your WhatsApp to Accounts Centre does not change that.”

Additional reporting by agencies