Vodafone down: Phone and home internet not working in huge outage
Vodafone has gone down in a huge outage.
The network appears to have stopped functioning properly around 3pm UK time on Monday afternoon.
Problems were reported right across the country, with users saying they were unable to get online.
Vodafone’s official status pages also appeared to be hit by the outage – or the vast amount of people attempting to load them – and were also down during the technical problems. It offers an official “network status checker” page, for instance, but that was also offline.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.
Users of a variety of other internet providers in the UK reported problems on tracking website Down Detecctor on Monday afternoon. But they may simply be the result of users looking to explain their internet issues or being unable to connect to users on other networks.
