Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Vodafone down: Phone and home internet not working in huge outage

Andrew Griffin
Monday 13 October 2025 10:44 EDT
Comments

Vodafone has gone down in a huge outage.

The network appears to have stopped functioning properly around 3pm UK time on Monday afternoon.

Problems were reported right across the country, with users saying they were unable to get online.

Vodafone’s official status pages also appeared to be hit by the outage – or the vast amount of people attempting to load them – and were also down during the technical problems. It offers an official “network status checker” page, for instance, but that was also offline.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Users of a variety of other internet providers in the UK reported problems on tracking website Down Detecctor on Monday afternoon. But they may simply be the result of users looking to explain their internet issues or being unable to connect to users on other networks.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in