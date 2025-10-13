Vodafone outage live updates: Phone and home internet users unable to get online in widespread disruption
Vodafone has gone down in a major outage.
Users reported their internet and phone network had stopped working on Monday afternoon.
The company is yet to give any update on the problems – and its official status checker appears to be broken, presumably because of the technical issues.
But tracking website Down Detector showed a huge number of reports from affected users on Monday afternoon.
Vodafone says it aware of problems in statement
Vodafone is aware of the problems and working to fix them, it has said. It has also confirmed that the issues are affecting both its home broadband and mobile internet services.
"We are aware of a major issue on our network currently affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services,” a spokesperson has said. "We appreciate our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible."
Problems reported right across the country
The Vodafone problems do not appear to be centred in one particular area. As can be seen in this map, from tracking website Down Detector, the hotspots are all across the UK.
Official network status checker goes down
Vodafone does offer a website for checking its network status. But the page appears not to be working, presumably either because of the technical problems or because they have led to a huge amount of interest.
You can find it here. (It seems to be loading, but spottily.)
