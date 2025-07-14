Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Virgin Media down: Network app not working in major outage

Andrew Griffin
Monday 14 July 2025 07:17 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

A technical issue appears to be stopping Virgin Media customers from watching Sky Sports as usual.

On Monday morning, Virgin Media customers complained that their login details did not appear to be working on the app, which allows users to watch live sport. Some reported seeing an error message suggesting that the “systems are currently down for maintenance”.

It came amid a busy time for sports coverage, including the busy and exciting final day of England’s test match against India.

Multiple reports suggested that Virgin Media’s Internet connections had broken. But the problem appeared more specific, affecting only the Sky Sports app.

Watching Sky Sports through a TV connection also seems to be working as normal. But the problem came in the middle of a weekday, when many users may be attempting to tune in to the cricket remotely through their phones or laptops.

“Biggest cricket day of the year and I can’t access Sky Cricket,” wrote one affected customer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Comments

