We’ll never know what prayers were whispered by the billionaire tech barons — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon head Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google boss Sundar Pichai — as they sat together inside St John’s Church in Washington DC Monday morning.

First the men crowded together at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration church service, then they attended the ceremony at the Capitol itself, along with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, and TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew.

But while we don’t know what they spoke about, their companies have access to our deepest fears, desires, conversations, and life updates.

The power concentrated among these men is stunning when you stop to ponder it. Across the world, Meta regulates the speech of an estimated 3.3 billion daily users — roughly 40 percent of all humanity. Amazon is the world’s second biggest retailer and its fifth biggest employer, governing a global marketplace of smaller vendors. Apple oversees the digital lives of 1.5 billion iPhone users, while SpaceX and OpenAI are shaping the future of space travel and AI respectively.

open image in gallery Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. ( AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

So we can assume that these men are smart enough — or well enough advised — to understand what they are witnessing: not just the swearing in of a new president, but the birth of a fusion between corporate interests and American authoritarianism.

To understand this new frontier, look at what’s happened to TikTok over the past few days. The Supreme Court upheld a new law Friday, forcing the app to be sold off by its Chinese owners or else effectively banned across the U.S.

Saturday night, ahead of schedule, it went dark. And Sunday morning it was back, after an eleventh-hour promise from then-incoming president Trump to extend TikTok’s deadline. By Monday, TikTok CEO Chew sat next to Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, during the inauguration.

open image in gallery TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in the middle, with Tulsi Gabbard to the right ( Getty Images )

The case against TikTok was always impossible for the American public to prove or disprove. We cannot know for sure if its Chinese parent company Bytedance has ever secretly handed over our data to China’s government, as Chinese law demands (TikTok denies it).

Nor do we really know whether it has secretly censored information or skewed its algorithm at China’s behest (there is some evidence of this, but no smoking gun). Both points boil down to a basic reality of internet governance in a multipolar world: every computer ultimately answers to the country where it’s plugged in.

That fact was easy for Americans to forget as long as they dominated the internet. Yet the rest of the world was keenly aware that their data could and would be collected and analysed by the U.S. government, via secret court rulings and surveillance programs such as PRISM. China recognised this early, building its so-called "Great Firewall" in order to maintain "digital sovereignty".

open image in gallery Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan arrive to the inauguration ( Getty Images )

Today the shoe is on the other foot, while the internet rapidly fragments into a Balkanized "splinternet". Congress could have passed comprehensive regulation that applied to all tech companies, protecting users' privacy and mandating transparency and fairness in content moderation decisions. Instead both Republicans and Democrats leaned into great power cyber-competition, and targeted TikTok alone.

In this kind of battle, Bytedance has the enormous disadvantage of being Chinese. But Trump's journey from insurrectionary pariah to 47th POTUS has also granted the company an unexpected asset: years of experience dealing with authoritarian leaders who demand public shows of loyalty.

In 2018, another Bytedance app called Neihan Duanzi was abruptly shut down by China's media regulator. Bytedance CEO Zhang Yiming issued a fulsome apology for failing to uphold "core socialist values", saying he'd lost sleep from his "guilty conscience". Though Neihan Duanzi stayed offline, Bytedance survived.

So when TikTok was offered a potential lifeline by Donald Trump, who has often praised China's president Xi Jinping, its executives apparently knew just what to do. In pop-ups shown to its 170 million U.S. users on Saturday and Sunday, as well as in public statements, it repeatedly praised Trump by name and thanked him for seeking a solution.

open image in gallery The message users saw when the ban was implemented spoke about the company looking forward to working with President Trump ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

As leading disinformation researcher Kate Starbird put it on Saturday, these messages had an “intended audience of one” — amounting to “flattery as foreign policy”. Online governance expert Kate Klonick agreed: “Is no one in the GOP completely skeezed by the ‘Dear Leader’ overtones of these TikTok banners?”

And while TikTok’s foreign ownership makes it especially vulnerable, its American rivals are also wasting no time in cosying up to Trump. They know all too well where their computers are plugged in, and to who they need to bend the knee.

Maybe it’s hard to imagine the whole of Silicon Valley uniting in MAGA praise. But I also wouldn’t bet on the first day of his presidency being the high water mark.

Elon Musk 'salutes' during Trump inauguration speech

For all Trump’s claims of restoring “free speech” to social media, he has repeatedly sued media outlets or called for them to be shut down for criticizing him. His backers in Project 2025 want to criminalize pornography and imprison those who make it, while his party is busily trying to scour the education system of ideas they dislike.

Republicans have also sought to stop social media companies from moderating election disinformation, and pressured academics who tried to fight it. We’ll soon find out just what demands the new regime in D.C. is willing to make of Big Tech — and how much Big Tech cares to resist them.

For now, whether or not TikTok ultimately survives in the U.S., its leaders clearly know what game they’re playing. And so, I suspect, does every CEO who stood in the Capitol rotunda.