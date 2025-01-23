Meta admits some people can’t unfollow Donald Trump on Instagram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta says that people have been automatically left following Donald Trump’s account – and admitted that some of them are unable to stop.

It suggested that technical problems meant that some people were currently unable to stop following Mr Trump’s official presidential account. But it made clear that users had not been automatically made to follow those accounts in the first place, as has been suggested.

Since Donald Trump became president, he also gained control of the official @Potus and @VP accounts on Instagram and Facebook. That led to complaints from users that they were following Mr Trump or his vice president JD Vance, despite not having asked to, since they were following those accounts when they were fronted by other politicians.

However, some – including singer Gracie Abrams – said that they had not only been forced to follow the account but were unable to stop doing so. She said that she had been required to unfollow the account three different times, and had been forced to block the account to ensure that she was not associated with it anymore.

Now, Meta has admitted that some people are having trouble unfollowing those accounts, but suggested that it would be fixed.

“It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands,” said Meta communication director Andy Stone, in a statement in which he addressed the complaints more broadly.

“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President or First Lady,” he wrote on Threads. “Those accounts are managed by the White House so with a new administration, the content on those Pages changes.

“This is the same procedure we followed during the last presidential transition. It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands.”

Earlier, Mr Stone had tweeted a “reminder” that those official accounts were run by the White House and therefore changed hands when the occupant of the office changed. Meta had at the time been understood to be investigating claims that it was not possible to unfollow those accounts.