Trump demands apology from bishop for asking for mercy as latest executive orders target DEI: Live updates
New president furious over prayer service appeal for compassion and tells government departments to prepare to dismiss employees hired under diversity initiatives
Donald Trump has hit out at the Bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, who conducted a Tuesday morning prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral he attended, calling her “a Radical Left hard line Trump hater” and saying she had been “ungracious” by calling upon him to show “mercy” towards LGBT+ children and migrants.
“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one,” the president fumed, demanding an apology.
Trump has also advanced his “culture wars” agenda by ordering that all federal employees hired under diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs be put on paid leave with a view to their ultimate dismissal.
The president has further threatened Russia and China with steep tariffs and said that he would be open to his billionaire ally Elon Musk or Oracle boss Larry Ellison buying the US arm of Chinese social video app TikTok from parent company ByteDance after granting it a 75-day reprieve on being banned in the US.
In addition, he has pardoned Ross Ulbricht – founder of the Silk Road illegal drugs marketplace – and announced a $500bn AI infrastructure project.
Top Senate Democrat says new Pete Hegseth allegations reveal ‘disturbing pattern of abuse and misconduct’
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s ranking Democrat Jack Reed has issued the following statement on the latest affidavit regarding Trump’s nominee for defense secretary:
“As I have said for months, the reports of Mr Hegseth’s history of alleged sexual assault, alcohol abuse, and public misconduct necessitate an exhaustive background investigation. I have been concerned that the background check process has been inadequate, and this affidavit confirms that fact.
“My number one priority is the safety and security of our nation. This has and must always include serious oversight of the US military and its leaders.
“The sworn affidavit from this courageous woman, provided at enormous personal risk and with nothing to gain, documents a disturbing pattern of abuse and misconduct by Mr Hegseth.
“This behavior would disqualify any servicemember from holding any leadership position in the military, much less being confirmed as the Secretary of Defense.”
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio calls for retribution in chilling new Alex Jones interview
The now-former leader of the extremist gang who was just granted clemency by Trump, celebrated his release from prison on Tuesday by calling into conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show and calling for retribution.
Speaking to Jones, a Proud Boys sympathizer who was a key figure in planning the January 6 rally, Tarrio heaped praise on Trump for freeing him and other Proud Boy members from jail.
He also expressed no regrets about the Capitol riots, even though he previously apologized for his role in the events.
“I’d like to thank again President Donald J Trump for helping us through these difficult times and releasing me, Joe Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola. Right? And all the J6ers,” he declared.
“We went through hell, and I’m gonna tell you, it was worth it, because what we stood for and what those guys stood for was what we’ve been fighting for and what we saw yesterday on the inauguration stage.
“I can’t tell you it’s been easy, but I will tell you it’s been worth it.”
Here’s more from Justin Baragona.
Enrique Tarrio calls for retribution in chilling interview with Alex Jones
‘We need to find and put them behind bars for what they did. They need to pay for what they did,’ Enrique Tarrio exclaimed on Tuesday night, referencing those who investigated the January 6 Capitol attack.
Trump gives the OK for ICE agents to raid churches and schools looking for undocumented migrants
Donald Trump’s administration has rescinded long-standing policy that prohibits federal immigration authorities from enforcement actions in places like schools, daycare centers, hospitals, churches and other so-called “sensitive areas” as the president lays the groundwork for his “mass deportation” agenda.
“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.
“The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”
For more than a decade, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents had been restricted from arrests in “sensitive” sites without approval from more senior officials.
The latest directive under Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman rescinds previous guidance under Joe Biden’s administration, which further established “protected areas,” including places where “children gather, disaster or emergency relief sites, and social services establishments.”
The changes have drawn sharp rebukes and warnings from faith leaders, teachers unions, school districts and immigrant advocacy groups, with state and local leaders in so-called “sanctuary” policies pledging to defend their jurisdictions in court.
And speaking of ICE...
Here’s more from Alex Woodward.
ICE drops policy against raiding churches and schools
Faith leaders, school districts and ‘sanctuary’ city leaders vow to protect immigrants and targeted families
Trump urges Putin: ‘Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!’
Here’s the president throwing down the gauntlet to Vladimir Putin, warning him he will target Russia with tariffs, taxes and sanctions if it does not agree a deal to end the war in Ukraine:
‘F*** it, release ’em all’: Inside Trump’s decision to issue blanket Jan 6 pardons
In one of the first acts of his second administration, the new president pardoned nearly all of the 1,500 people charged over their roles in the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol four years ago.
Now, fresh details are emerging that reveal the spur-of-the-moment nature of the decision that led to the move.
“Trump just said: ‘F*** it: Release ’em all,’” an adviser familiar with the discussions told the Axios.
Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the aforementioned Speaker Johnson has been making it abundantly clear just now that this is the president’s call and, ideally, not something he wants to be associated with:
Here’s Kelly Rissman with the inside story behind a highly divisive act of clemency.
‘F*** it, release em all:’: Inside Trump’s decision to issue blanket Jan 6 pardons
After months of teasing pardons for Capitol rioters, Trump granted them to roughly 1,500 individuals convicted of January 6-related crimes in one of his first acts of his second term
Trump celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with lazy reposts and AI lion meme
The president’s first social media activity of the morning finds him wishing the first lady a “Happy Anniversary!” by, er, reposting a load of old pictures and fan art from his supporters in pretty half-assed fashion.
He also threw up this AI lion meme because why not?
Also on MAGA social media, House Speaker Mike Johnson has posted this video of Vice President Vance, jaw agape, being shown the Oval Office for the first time by Trump.
Prominent Republican demands Trump deport bishop who preached mercy
The man was sworn in as president 46 hours ago and we’re already seeing headlines like the above... It is going to be a LONG four years.
Here’s the latest on bishop-gate from James Liddell.
Georgia Republican demands Trump deport bishop who preached mercy
Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, a U.S. citizen born in New Jersey, cannot legally be deported
Trump orders federal ‘DEI staff’ be put on paid leave
The president has been advancing his “culture wars” agenda by ordering that all federal employees hired under diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs be put on paid leave with a view to their ultimate dismissal.
It is not yet known precisely how many people the order applies to but agencies have been told to put relevant on leave “immediately,” according to an executive order signed by Trump on Tueday night.
Employers are instructed to notify their staff by 5pm Wednesday.
The order also asks federal agencies for a plan to be submitted by January 31 on dismissing its diversity hires.
Here’s more.
Trump puts all federal DEI workers on leave - and plans to fire them: What to know
Trump’s order vowed to restore strictly ‘merit-based’ hiring in the federal government
Sarah McBride laughs off Trump’s anti-trans executive order
The Delaware Representative, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, brushed off Trump’s anti-transgender executive order Tuesday evening, which declared that there are only two genders and attempted to define them on a biological level.
Here’s Eric Garcia on her mockery of the flawed wording of the president’s order.
Sarah McBride laughs off Trump’s anti-trans executive order
The first openly transgender member of Congress mocked Trump’s executive order
Musk furious after Wikipedia page calls his controversial gesture a ‘Nazi salute’
The Tesla, SpaceX and X boss been enraged by the internet encyclopaedia’s characterization of his aforementioned gesture and called for the site’s “defunding”, inviting a wry response from its founder Jimmy Wales.
Here’s Madeline Sherratt with more.
Elon Musk furious after Wikipedia page calls his gesture a ‘Nazi salute’
‘Defund Wikipedia until [the] balance is restored!’ Musk spouted on his social media platform X
Join our commenting forum
