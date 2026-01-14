Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker's full self-driving (FSD) software will only be available as a monthly subscription after February 14.

Currently, Tesla allows its electric vehicle owners to purchase FSD (Supervised) for a one-time payment of $8,000 or a subscription of $99 per month in the U.S.

FSD is an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last year opened an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system, based on over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

Tesla has added the term "Supervised" for FSD in passenger vehicles. It uses an unsupervised version of the software when moving cars from assembly lines to delivery lots at some of its factories.

Tesla demonstrated its cars’ fully self-driving capabilities in tests on public roads in the UK ( PA Media )

Autopilot helps Tesla vehicles accelerate, brake, and stay in lanes on highways. FSD enables vehicles to change lanes and obey traffic signals on city streets.

Another NHTSA investigation is seeking information from Tesla about a new driver assistance mode, dubbed 'Mad Max', which reportedly operates at higher speeds.

The US regulator's inquiry follows social media reports that vehicles using this more aggressive Full Self-Driving system could exceed posted speed limits.

"NHTSA is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information," the agency said. "The human behind the wheel is fully responsible for driving the vehicle and complying with all traffic safety laws."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but last week reposted a social media post that described Mad Max mode as accelerating and weaving "through traffic at an incredible pace, all while still being super smooth. It drives your car like a sports car. If you are running late, this is the mode for you."