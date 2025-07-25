Tesla successfully tests fully self-driving car on UK roads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s Tesla company is demonstrating its cars’ fully self-driving capabilities in tests on UK public roads.

The electric vehicle manufacturer released two videos showing a Model 3 car negotiating central London and Swindon’s Magic Roundabout while the person in the driver’s seat is not holding the steering wheel.

The three-minute clip shot in London demonstrates the car dealing with roadworks and passing landmarks such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

Tesla said the Model 3 used for the videos contains the same hardware as vehicles delivered to customers today, but has software currently available only to its engineers.

The company is awaiting regulatory approval to use its unsupervised full self-driving capabilities in the UK.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “It is a mistake to think that driverless technology won’t be able to cope with the intricacies and idiosyncrasies of the UKs roads – hats off to anyone, or anything, that can successfully negotiate the Magic Roundabout.

The Tesla vehicles were self-driven around iconic landlarks and also around Swindon’s Magic Roundabout ( Tesla/PA Wire )

“The challenge for the regulatory authorities – and the nagging worry in the minds of potential passengers – is how to be sure that these vehicles can cope in every combination of circumstances they might encounter, including those where the human drivers around them might be less inclined to stick to the rules.

“The regulatory test self-driving vehicles need to pass is not whether they can cope with our roads on a given day, it is whether they can cope every day in every combination of circumstances they might encounter.”

On Monday, the Government launched a consultation on what rules self-driving taxis should have to meet in future.

Yesterday, Musk warned that the company could face a “few rough quarters” as shares plummeted.

Tesla is pivoting to a future focused less on selling cars and more on offering self-driving taxis.

However revenue dropped by 12 per cent and profit fell by 16 per cent as the electric vehicle maker reported another quarter of lacklustre financial results.

Many prospective buyers have been turned off by Musk’s foray into right-wing politics, and the competition has ramped up in key markets such as Europe and China.

Tesla faces the loss of the $7,500 EV tax credit and stands to make much less money from selling regulatory credits to other automakers after recent changes to federal tax law.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on countries including China and Mexico will also cost Tesla hundreds of millions of dollars, the company said on its earnings call.