Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Google, Spotify and other major platforms down in massive internet outage

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 12 June 2025 15:48 EDT
Comments
GOOGLE RECORTES
GOOGLE RECORTES (AP)

Much of the internet appears to have broken, with Spotify, Google, Snap and Discord all hit by major issues.

The problem appears to be related to technical issues at Google Cloud, which provides the infrastructure that powers much of the internet.

Many Google products – such as Search, Meet, Nest and others – were hit by the problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.

But it also affected third-party websites; which may rely on Google’s tools. That includes Snapchat, Discord, Spotify, the Pokémon trading card game and artificial intelligence tool Character.ai.

The problems appeared widespread, affecting vast numbers of users across the world, according to Down Detector.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in