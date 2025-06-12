Much of the internet appears to have broken, with Spotify, Google, Snap and Discord all hit by major issues.
The problem appears to be related to technical issues at Google Cloud, which provides the infrastructure that powers much of the internet.
Many Google products – such as Search, Meet, Nest and others – were hit by the problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.
But it also affected third-party websites; which may rely on Google’s tools. That includes Snapchat, Discord, Spotify, the Pokémon trading card game and artificial intelligence tool Character.ai.
The problems appeared widespread, affecting vast numbers of users across the world, according to Down Detector.
