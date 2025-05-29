Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria’s Secret has shut down its website following what it calls a “security incident.”

Instead of seeing a selection of lingerie and pajamas when clicking onto the Victoria’s Secret homepage, customers on Thursday arrive at a pink screen with a statement from the company explaining the outage.

"Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident,” the company said.

“We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution,” the statement continued. “Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you.”

Victoria’s Secret stock tumbled 4.14 percent by 9:45 a.m. Thursday after starting the day up 0.14 percent.

open image in gallery Victoria’s Secret has shut down its website over what it calls a “security incident" ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Victoria’s Secret for further comment.

Multiple outlets reported on the outage Wednesday but social media users have been discussing the site being down being down for several days.

One X user wrote on Tuesday: “Victoria’s Secret website down since last night and I couldn’t use a coupon that expired yesterday because of it.”

According to CNN, it’s rare for a company such as Victoria’s Secret to experience such a vast site outage given its size.

But site outages in general aren’t that uncommon.

On Saturday, the social media platform X was down, with thousands of UK users reporting problems accessing both the website and the app version, according to Downdetector, a site outage tracker.

Earlier this month, almost 3,000 people reported to Downdetector with issues accessing Apple Pay, a payment service offered to iPhone users, CNBC reported. That same day, Apple said on its support site that the issues had been fixed, according to the business outlet.

Marks & Spencer is still reeling from the impact of a cyber incident – believed to be a ransomware attack – launched against its business last month.

The supermarket last week said disruptions are expected to persist through July. It also informed investors that its online sales and profits in the fashion, home, and beauty departments have been “heavily impacted”.