Police investigating Marks & Spencer cyber attack

The retailer initially saw problems with contactless payments and click and collect orders last week, then on Friday it paused all online orders.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 30 April 2025 07:36 EDT
Marks & Spencer is dealing with the fallout of a cyber attack last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Marks & Spencer is dealing with the fallout of a cyber attack last week (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police is investigating a cyber attack on Marks & Spencer which has seen the retailer face major disruption.

The force confirmed on Wednesday that officers from its cyber crime unit are investigating, amid reports a hacking group known as Scattered Spider may have carried out the attack.

Marks & Spencer initially saw problems with its contactless payments and click and collect orders last week, then on Friday it paused orders through its website and app.

Staff at a key logistics site were told to stay at home due to the continued disruption on Monday, and some stores were left with empty shelves.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We were called on Wednesday April 23 regarding a cyber incident at Marks & Spencer.

“Detectives from the Met’s cyber crime unit are investigating. Inquiries continue.”

The National Cyber Security Centre said it is also working with the retailer “to support their response to a cyber incident”.

