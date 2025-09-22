New discovery could turn any window into a solar panel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists in China have invented a new type of coating that can turn standard windows into solar panels.

The discovery could supercharge the global clean energy transition, according to the team from Nanjing University who led the research.

The breakthrough centres around something called a diffractive-type solar concentrator (CUSC), which guides sunlight to the edge of the window in order to harvest it into electricity.

The latest CUSC technology overcomes limitations with previous designs, which suffered from low efficiency or visual distortion. The new transparent coating can be applied to existing windows without altering their appearance.

"The CUSC design is a step forward in integrating solar technology into the built environment without sacrificing aesthetics," said optical engineer Wei Hu.

"It represents a practical and scalable strategy for carbon reduction and energy self-sufficiency."

The breakthrough could be used to transform tower blocks, skyscrapers and other high-rise buildings into clean energy power stations.

The coating is made from layers of cholesteric liquid crystals that can be produced through roll-to-roll manufacturing in order to make it scalable.

"By engineering the structure of cholesteric liquid crystal films, we create a system that selectively diffracts circularly polarized light, guiding it into the glass waveguide at steep angles," explained optical engineer Dewei Zhang.

“This allows up to 38.1 per cent of incident green light energy to be collected at the edge.”

open image in gallery See-through solar panels could transform skyscrapers into power stations ( MSU )

Recent solar window breakthroughs have focussed on replacing existing windows with transparent solar cells, however this makes retrofitting existing buildings difficult and costly.

A 1-inch-diameter prototype with the new coating was able to power a 10-mW fan when the Sun was shining.

Scaled up, the researchers said the technology could deliver a “global terawatt-scale green energy supply, and billion-ton annual carbon emission reduction, meeting with the sustainable development of human society”.

In order to make it more commercially viable, the researchers say the power conversion efficiency can be improved, while manufacturing techniques also need to be optimised.

The new coating was detailed in a study, titled ‘Colourless and unidirectional diffractive-type solar concentrators compatible with existing windows’, which was published in the journal PhotoniX.