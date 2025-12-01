Shopify down as outage reports pour in from around the world on Cyber Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business owners around the world have reacted with outrage after major E-commerce platform Shopify experienced widespread outages on Cyber Monday – one of the busiest online retail days of the year.

Thousands of stores started reporting problems with logging into their accounts at around 9 a.m. ET, with social media users calling the incident as “embarrassing.”

“We're aware of an issue with Admins impacting selected stores, and are working to resolve it,” the company wrote on X. “For the most up-to-date information, please refer to our status page at http://shopifystatus.com. Thank you for your patience.”

At its peak around 11 a.m. ET, more than 4,000 retailers reported issues with the site, according to Downdetector.com.

open image in gallery At the peak of the outage, around 11 a.m. ET, more than 4,000 retailers reported issues with the site, according to Downdetector.com ( Downdetector.com )

The Canadian firm is one of the world’s largest independent E-commerce platforms, with over five million customers, and processed almost $300 billion in transactions in 2024, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thought it is hailed as being an easy place for small businesses to create and run online stores, it is also home to major retailers including Nestlé, PepsiCo, Kraft, Heinz, Whole Foods and Red Bull.

Despite feverish efforts to bring the platform online, users were unimpressed.

“Shopify going down on Cyber Monday has got to be one of the biggest fails of the year,” one user wrote on X.

Cyber Monday is a major online shopping event that takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., where retailers offer big online discounts, deals, and promotions.

open image in gallery The Canadian firm is one of the world’s biggest independent E-commerce platforms, with over five million customers, and processed almost $300 billion in transactions in 2024, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( Getty Images )

Another added: “How embarrassing @Shopify has been down all morning on literally the biggest sales day of the year for online shops, specifically SMALL BUSINESSES. They should refund EVERYONES fees this month.”

A third, who uses the platform for their own business, added: “Absolutely wild that it's been over 2 hours of Shopify Admin being down on Cyber Monday. 2 hours.

“I had almost everything planned and automated ahead of time, but can imagine many merchants are suffering, unable to edit prices or text on their theme or things like that.”

The Independent has contacted Shopify for updates on the outage and on the suspected cause.