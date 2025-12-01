Screen time rewires your child’s brain. Here’s what you can do about it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From educational apps to pre-dinner YouTube binges, screen time has become deeply ingrained in family life.

But this increasing reliance on digital devices raises a crucial question: how is it affecting children's developing brains? Is screen time simply a modern tool, or is it fundamentally altering the very architecture of young minds?

Dr Samir Shah, consultant psychiatrist and medical director at Priory Hospital Altrincham, warns that screen time can significantly impact a child's brain development and function.

"Research has shown regular screen time and excessive screen time can change both the physical structure of the brain such as areas responsible for memory and planning, and how different parts of the brain communicate with each other," he explains.

This "brain network connectivity," as Dr Shah calls it, can be likened to rerouting traffic during roadworks – the altered pathways can lead to unforeseen consequences.

Excessive screen time, Dr. Shah says, has been linked to a range of cognitive challenges, including diminished attention spans, weakened problem-solving skills, and difficulty multitasking. The ability to shift attention, maintain focus, and perform complex cognitive tasks can all be negatively impacted.

“It is similar to only exercising one muscle group, and other important mental muscles like focus, delayed gratification and self-control can weaken if they are not used enough.”

open image in gallery Excessive screen time has been linked with the inability of students to pay attention and think clearly

What role does dopamine or the brain’s reward system play in screen-time habits?

“Regular screen use triggers the release of dopamine which is the brain’s ‘feel-good’ chemical,” says Dr Shah.

“This then creates a cycle of craving more screen time to get that same buzz or effect. It is a bit like checking the door repeatedly and hoping for an exciting visitor.

“Over time, real world and realistic activities can start to feel less rewarding by comparison. This is why children and teenagers who use screens regularly struggle to maintain or build meaningful social connections.”

Can screen time contribute to anxiety or mood disorders in children?

“Research has shown us that teenagers and children who spend more than four hours per day on screens are more likely to experience higher levels of anxiety and depression,” Dr Shah says.

“The constant and persistent stimulation of digital screens can leave young minds feeling overstimulated with higher dopamine levels but emotionally unfulfilled.”

Children who spend a lot of time on screens can also sometimes find it harder to manage frustration, irritation and pick up on social cues, adds Dr Shah.

“Less face-to-face and direct interaction means fewer opportunities and chances to practise important social and executive skills like empathy and resolving conflicts.”

open image in gallery MRI scans have shown changes in children’s brains after heavy screen use ( PA Archive )

Is the brain of a child more vulnerable to screen exposure effects than that of an adult?

“Children’s brains are like sponges that are soaking up experiences at an incredible rate,” says Dr Shah.

“Key developmental periods particularly before the age of five and during the pre-teen years are when the brain undergoes the most rapid growth.

“Too much screen time during these stages could have longer-lasting effects compared to adults.”

Are there any visible changes in brain scans of children who consume large amounts of screen time?

“Research has shown that MRI scans noted physical changes in the brains of children who spend a lot of time on screens,” says Dr Shah.

“These include thinner areas involved in decision-making, altered connections in regions that control focus, attention and less grey matter in areas crucial for language.

“While this does not necessarily mean damage, it does suggest that heavy screen use can lead to the brain adapting in different ways. It can be seen as altered adaptations and disruption.”

What may be the right way to approach this?

“The key here is balance and careful management,” advises Dr Shah.

“Encourage outdoor play, family meals without devices, set clear screen-free times or as we call it digital detox, such as before bed.”

The type of screen use matters too, he adds.

“A video call with grandparents is very different from hours of mindless scrolling on social media, especially that is too quick to move from one topic to another,” says Dr Shah.

“Think of screens like sugar, which is fine in moderation but harmful in excess.”