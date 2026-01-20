Explosion at GTA 6 developers office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh headquarters of Grand Theft Auto developers Rockstar North after a reported explosion

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene on Monday morning, with crews departing after four hours once the area was safe.

“We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday, 19 January, to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh,” a spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9.21am.”

The explosion was caused by a “malfunction” with one of the building’s heating boilers, according to a company spokesperson.

“Many thanks to those that reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation,” the spokesperson said.

“Everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational.”

Rockstar North, which is a subsidiary of Rockstar Games, is currently working on the much-anticipated game GTA 6, which is scheduled for release later this year.

It was originally set to be released in 2025, though has faced multiple delays due to production and development issues.

"As we get closer to completion of a title that’s seeking perfection, the needs or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear," Strauss Zelnick, chief executive of Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive, told IGN last year.

"In this case there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported (of course) that approach."

Fans of the game franchise expressed concern online that the latest incident could cause further delays to the game.

“We’re never getting this game,” one Instagram user joked after reports of the explosion first emerged.

There has been no indication that the incident will impact the scheduled release date of 19 November, 2026. The Independent has reached out to Rockstar Games for further information.