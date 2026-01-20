GTA 6 fan gets early access to game after Rockstar grants dying wish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A terminally ill fan of the Grand Theft Auto video game series has reportedly been granted early access to GTA 6 following a plea from a family member.

There is still 10 months until the official release date of the highly-anticipated game, which was originally meant to launch last year.

Ubisoft developer Anthony Armstrong made the appeal to GTA developer Rockstar Games for his family member to play the next installment in the series after he was given six to 12 months to live.

In a post to LinkedIn in December, Mr Armstrong asked his network for help to fulfill his family member’s wish to play the game before he died.

“The reason I am reaching out is that they are a huge GTA fan and, with this latest update, he may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA 6 launch,” Mr Armstrong wrote in a since-deleted post.

“Best case scenario he will be leaving us the same month it does... It’s my hope that one of you may be able to set up an exclusive playtest, so he can have a chance to experience the game before passing.”

In an update to the post several weeks later, he wrote: “We spoke to them today and got great news. That’s all I can really say, but thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

open image in gallery Scenes from the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI are shown on a smartphone and monitor in New York on 5 December, 2023 ( AP Photo/Peter Morgan )

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA VI in December 2023 after clips of the game were leaked online.

The release date was originally scheduled for 2025, however delays have pushed it back to 19 November 2026.

It is not the first time that Rockstar Games has given a terminally ill fan a chance to play one of its games before its release.

In 2018, a man suffering from neurofibromatosis type 2 was allowed to play Red Dead Redemption 2 several weeks before its public launch after his father reached out to the game’s developer.

Two Rockstar Games employees came to the man’s house with a private demo of he Western-themed action-adventure game, which he was able to play for several hours before they left.