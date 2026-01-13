Reddit down: Site not working amid huge outage
Global outage comes amid run of problems
Reddit has gone down in what appears to be a major outage.
The worldwide problems hit on Tuesday afternoon, leaving users unable to get onto the social network.
The problems came just hours after X, formerly Twitter, was hit by a significant technical issue of its own.
At around 9am local pacific time, or 5pm in the UK, Reddit said that it was seeing “elevated errors” and that it was investigating. Surely after, it said “issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented”.
The problems were affecting both the website version of Reddit as well as its native apps, it said.
