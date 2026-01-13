Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

X down: Twitter not working amid major outage

Outage comes amid growing outrage over X’s AI tool, Grok, being used to create abusive and violent images

(AFP/Getty)

X, formerly known as Twitter, has gone down.

The website and app stopped loading entirely on Tuesday. Problems were reported right across the world, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Twitter does not operate any status page of its own and it was not immediately clear why the app and website had broken.

It comes amid increasing scrutiny of X and its AI subsidiary, xAI, over the Grok chatbot. That chatbot – which is mainly used through X itself – has come under fire from governments and others after it generated an array of abusive and violent imagery.

While a number of countries have already looked to ban access to X over the outrage, there was nothing to indicate that the outage was related to that scandal.

More follows

