The top Razer gaming discounts to upgrade your tech setup now

Have some Christmas money and fancy treating yourself to new gaming kit for less? Razer is serving up serious discounts across a wide range of tech right now.

There’s money off Razer Blade gaming laptops, plus savings on gaming mice, keyboards and headsets too. So whether you're shopping for a new RGB mouse or a powerful gaming laptop, there are unmissable savings to shop with these limited-time deals.

Shop the full Razer range now

Save on Razer Blade laptops

The star of the show from Razer’s gaming deals is its Blade laptop range. There are discounts across a wide selection of Blade models, from the travel-friendly Blade 14, through to the Blade 16 and Blade 18 – a true desktop replacement with power and screen real estate to match. But, you’d better be quick to bag a bargain, as these savings are flying off the shelves with many devices now out of stock.

( Razer )

The Razer Blade 14 is a gaming laptop with a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Windows 11 Home and boasts a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of solid-state storage and 16GB of memory. And now, you can save money on the Razer Blade 14 with uprated GeForce RTX 5070 graphics and 32GB of memory. Its reduced price is currently £2,099.99 – this is a massive saving of £300.

Moving onto discounts on Razer gaming accessories, there's an impressive 33 per cent off the BlackShark V2 X headset. Available in black, green, white and quartz colour options, the price has been cut from £59.99 to just £39.99.

There’s an even larger discount available now for the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard, which has had its price cut by 36 per cent, down from £129.99 to £82.99. This is a 60 per cent size UK keyboard with Razer optical switches, and doubleshot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions – and, of course, there’s customisable RGB lighting too.

( Razer )

If you’re in the market for a full-size gaming keyboard, discover Razer discounts on its BlackWidow V4, which is reduced to £138.99, a saving of 18 per cent on the regular price. This model has green mechanical switches, two-side underglow and individual key lighting, and six dedicated macro keys for enhanced customisation. It also boasts a wrist rest for comfortable gaming, USB-C connectivity, a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz and onboard storage for up to five profiles. Razer also has a discount on the BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless keyboard, which is down by 20 per cent to £79.99. To go with that new keyboard you’ll want a mouse – and Razer’s latest deals have you covered there too.

There’s 18 per cent off the Basilisk V3 Pro mouse in black, which is down to £129.99. It features Razer’s HyperScroll tilt wheel, 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow, and an ergonomic design with 11 programmable buttons. The mouse has a maximum sensitivity of 30,000 DPI, promises up to 150 hours of battery life, a lifespan of 90 million clicks, and connects by USB-C.

