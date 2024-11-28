Women spend more time online than men, but worry more about online harms – Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Women are spending more time online than men, but are more concerned about online harms, new data from Ofcom shows.

The communications regulator’s latest Online Nation report found that across all adult groups and devices, women are spending 33 minutes more online each day than men, rising to an average of just over an hour longer among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Despite this, the research found that women were more likely than men to worry about the potential harms of being online, with women more concerned by issues such as online extremism, human trafficking, suicide and hateful or offensive content than men.

And among teenagers, girls and young women were found to be more concerned than boys about sexual or pornographic content, online misogyny and violent content.

The study found men were actually more likely to have had experience with encountering online harms such as misinformation, scams or fraud and hateful content, but women and girls were more likely to experience content promoting unhealthy eating or exercise and body-image related posts.

Ofcom’s study also highlighted other gendered online habits, with men found to be more likely to use generative AI tools or visit pornography websites, while women were found to be more likely to visit health and wellbeing sites.

Elsewhere, the study found that forum site Reddit had leapfrogged X, formerly Twitter, on the list of the most popular social media apps.

Based on the amount of time spent each day on a platform during a single month – May this year – Ofcom said YouTube was the most popular platform, followed by Facebook and its linked Messenger app, with Instagram, TikTok and Reddit completing the top five, and X now in sixth place.