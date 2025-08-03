Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Lottery sales and payouts have been paused for around 36 hours from last night, making way for the game’s biggest technology upgrade in 31 years.

Operator Allwyn confirmed that all draw game sales and prize claims in UK shops were halted from 11pm on Saturday, following the Lotto and Thunderball draws.

The National Lottery website and app is also down. Services are expected to resume by "late Monday morning".

Allwyn advised players to buy draw tickets, check results and claim prizes before 11pm on Saturday, as they now that will not be able to log into their online accounts, buy draw tickets or claim prizes – in-store or online – until Monday.

Players will be able to check results until systems go offline and will still be able to buy Scratchcards.

open image in gallery A new National Lottery ‘playstation’. (Allwyn/PA)

They will also be able to see the latest draws and view the full results for the Saturday draws on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel.

During the pause, Allwyn will transfer and upgrade the National Lottery’s gaming and retail systems to new platforms.

However, it warned that a “small proportion” of in-store terminals could experience delays coming back up if certain upgrade processes are interrupted for various reasons.

The Czech-based Allwyn group – which took over the 10-year licence to run the lottery from Camelot in February last year – said the systems and in-store terminals powering The National Lottery dated back to 2009, “before iPads, Uber and Instagram”, which now needed to be modernised to deliver on “ambitious” plans for a National Lottery “fit for the future”.

Allwyn chief executive Andria Vidler said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver The National Lottery that the UK deserves.

“We’re making unprecedented and much-needed changes, which will move us closer to achieving our vision for The National Lottery, restoring its magic and significantly increasing its positive impact on lives across the UK.

open image in gallery Allwyn UK chief executive Andria Vidler. (Allwyn/PA)

“These major upgrades will mean short-term disruption for players and our retail partners but they will allow us to deliver on our promise to bring new, exciting games, a better player experience and our commitment to double returns to Good Causes from £30 million to £60 million every week by the end of the 10-year licence.”

The switchover has been beset by delays after Allwyn took over the licence, which has held back the launch of new draw-based games.

It was unable to switch to a new technology provider after agreeing to extend the contract for the existing supplier, International Games Technology (IGT).

IGT had challenged the Gambling Commission’s decision to award Allwyn the 10-year licence in court, but later dropped the legal action.

Allwyn has previously admitted that delays to the new games it had hoped to introduce in 2024 will hold back the amount of money it can give to good causes in the early part of its 10-year licence.

But the group remained committed to its long-term goal to double money for good causes, despite falling short of early targets.