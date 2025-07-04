Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Builder with £12.40 in bank account wins staggering amount on scratchcard

Adam Lopez, 39, said ringing the National Lottery to claim his winnings was ‘the best call I’ve ever made’

Sam Hall
Friday 04 July 2025 09:44 EDT
Comments
Woman recovers lottery ticket she threw away and ends up winning top prize

A builder from Norwich has traded his forklift for a "dream car" after scooping a staggering £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard.

Adam Lopez, 39, saw his bank balance soar from a modest £12.40 to an astonishing £1,000,012.40 after claiming his winnings.

Mr Lopez is now taking a break from work to plan his future, calling the moment he claimed his prize "the best call I’ve ever made".

Recalling the win, Mr Lopez said: "I stopped to pick up a drink and bought a scratchcard at the same time." He then travelled home to share the news with his mother, Danica, and stepfather, Andrew.

“Once in the car I played the scratchcard and when I saw the £1 million, I didn’t know what to do with myself, so shoved the scratchcard in the glovebox without even thinking.

39-year-old builder Adam Lopez, from Norwich, who won £1M on a National Lottery scratchcard
39-year-old builder Adam Lopez, from Norwich, who won £1M on a National Lottery scratchcard (Allwyn)

“I always thought I’d scream if I ever won big but when it actually happened, I was stunned into complete silence!”

He added: “It was the most surreal moment when the lady from the National Lottery confirmed that I was a millionaire! My mum went off like a balloon she was so excited for me!

“Seeing my balance go from £12.40 to £1,000,012.40 was a real ‘pinch me’ moment!”

Mr Lopez has swapped the forklift he usually drives at work for a Range Rover Sport and treated his mum to a Range Rover Evoque.

The builder said: “Sadly we lost my dad eight years ago, he always said that he’d take care of us, and I think in some way this win has come from him.

“So, when I treated myself to my dream car, I knew I had to make mum’s dream come true too. Seeing how happy it made her when she got behind the wheel of her new car was even better than when I found out I had won!”

Mr Lopez has also booked a family holiday to Barbados for next year with his winnings.

He added: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me, I feel so blessed. I’ve given myself a budget to have fun, a pot to treat people I love and the rest I’m saving for the future.

Mobile phone showing the bank balance of 39-year-old builder Adam Lopez, from Norwich, who won £1M on a National Lottery scratchcard.
Mobile phone showing the bank balance of 39-year-old builder Adam Lopez, from Norwich, who won £1M on a National Lottery scratchcard. (Allwyn)

“I plan to use this time to enjoy myself and get fit, as I want to travel more next year. The trip to Barbados is going to be amazing and I’m also hoping to visit friends in New York.

“Who knows, I may even book a first-class ticket as I’ve always wanted to turn left on an aeroplane – thanks to this win I can make that dream a reality too!”

Mr Lopez bought his winning Scratchcard from a Premier store on Reepham Road, Norwich.

It costs £5 to play and there is a one in 3.33 overall chance of winning a prize, with prizes ranging from £5 to the top prize of £1 million.

The National Lottery generates on average more than £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

It has awarded more than £95 billion in prizes and created more than 7,400 millionaires or multimillionaires since its launch in 1994.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in