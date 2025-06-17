EuroMillions record £208m jackpot won by one lottery ticketholder
The Irish National Lottery confirmed a single ticketholder has scooped the jackpot
One lucky ticketholder has scooped up the record-breaking EuroMillions lottery jackpot.
A single player from Ireland won the €250m grand prize, the Irish National Lottery said.
The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw, which had rolled over several times, are 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.
Players had to correctly choose all seven numbers to win the jackpot.
“The EuroMillions jackpot of €250 million has been won in Ireland,” the Irish operator said on X.
One UK millionaire was created with the Millionaire Maker selection through the code XPCD66044.
The jackpot was the largest EuroMillions prize ever up for grabs in the UK and Ireland, and had been capped at €250m – or £208m.
The record prize was rolled on Friday after nobody won the jackpot in the draw last week. In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were also announced as 2, 6, 12, 17 and 39.
The thunderball was 7.
Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date before this one – all from EuroMillions draws:
- Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022
- Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022
- Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024
- Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022
- Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019
- Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011
- Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012
- Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019
- Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021
- Anonymous, £121,328,187, April 2018
