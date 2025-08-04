National Lottery back online after ‘unprecedented’ weekend-long pause

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery is back online after a weekend-long pause to enable the biggest technology upgrade in the game’s 31-year history.

Operator Allwyn said store terminals were back online at 9am on Monday, followed by the website and app at 9.30am.

The first ticket purchased on one of the 8,000 new “state-of-the-art” Wave lottery terminals was bought in Peterlee, Durham.

Allwyn reported sales across all four main games – Set For Life, EuroMillions, Thunderball, and Lotto – within two minutes of retail opening.

Players can expect the same National Lottery online experience as most of the weekend’s updates took place behind the scenes.

Store terminals were back online at 9am on Monday ( PA )

However, the new Wave lottery in-store terminals will speed up transactions for players and retailers alike, Allwyn said.

Allwyn chief executive Andria Vidler said: “We’re very grateful to players and our retail partners for their support over the weekend, as we modernised legacy systems and went live at 9am this morning.

“This was several hours ahead of schedule and, in the first hour alone, we sold over 118,000 tickets.”

All draw game sales and prize claims were paused in shops across the UK from 11pm on Saturday night following the Lotto and Thunderball draws to allow for the technology overhaul.

The National Lottery website and app were also down over the same period.

During the pause, Allwyn transferred and upgraded the National Lottery’s gaming and retail systems to new platforms.

The Czech-based Allwyn group – which took over the 10-year licence to run the lottery from Camelot in February last year – said the systems and in-store terminals powering The National Lottery dated back to 2009, “before iPads, Uber and Instagram”, which now needed to be modernised to deliver on “ambitious” plans for a National Lottery “fit for the future”.