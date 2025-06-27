Microsoft bids farewell to the Windows blue screen of death after 40 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Microsoft is getting rid of the infamous Windows blue screen of death after nearly 40 years.

Most Windows users will have encountered the screen and its “Recovery” message most likely at an inconvenient moment.

The software company announced Thursday that it was rolling out a simplified user interface in its place – a black screen of death.

The rollout also comes almost a year on from a major global outage following a faulty update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

Airlines, hospitals, emergency services and banks around the world that use Windows were affected and millions of Microsoft users were taken offline.

It caused approximately 8.5 million Windows systems to crash and companies lost billions of dollars due to lost productivity, among other issues.

As a result, Microsoft vowed to strengthen its cyber resilience.

“We are streamlining the unexpected restart experience,” David Weston, Microsoft’s vice president of enterprise and OS security, said in a blog post. “We are also adding quick machine recovery, a recovery mechanism for PCs that cannot restart successfully. This change is part of a larger continued effort to reduce disruption in the event of an unexpected restart.”

The new recovery system will launch later this summer on all Windows 11 24H2 devices, the company said.

The rollout will reduce the wait time during restarts to two seconds for most users, according to Microsoft.

“This is really an attempt on clarity and providing better information and allowing us and customers to really get to what the core of the issue is so we can fix it faster,” Weston added in an interview withThe Verge.

“Part of it [is] just cleaner information on what exactly went wrong, where it’s Windows versus a component.”

The blue screen was developed in the early 90s, Microsoft developer Raymond Chen wrote in a blog post.