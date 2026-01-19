Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Microsoft has issued an urgent fix for Windows 11 after a recent security update caused several major issues with the operating system.

One of the bugs prevented some systems from shutting down or hibernating properly, causing computers to reboot rather than swich off.

Another problem prevented users from logging in via a remote desktop, while another caused Microsoft Outlook to crash.

The initial security update that introduced the issues was released on 11 January, with an emergency fix for two of the bugs rolled out on 17 January.

“Microsoft has identified issues upon installing the January 2026 Windows security update,” a blog post from the company stated.

“Devices with Secure Launch might fail to shut down or hibernate: This issue only affects Windows 11, version 23H2.”

The remote login connection failures impacts more versions of Windows 11, as well as some versions of Windows 10.

The Outlook problem is also far more widespread than the shut down issue, however no fix has yet been issued.

Windows 11 is the world’s most popular operating system for laptops and computers, having surpassed its predecessor, Windows 10, last July.

The latest issues with Windows 11 come just three months after Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10, meaning users of the older operating system will no longer receive free security patches.

“Microsoft will no longer provide security and feature updates and technical support for Windows 10 PCs,” Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi wrote in a blog post at the time.

“While these devices will continue to function, they will no longer receive regular security updates, making them more vulnerable to cyber threats, such as malware and viruses.”

Despite the lack of support, an estimated 40 per cent of all Windows users still run the decade-old operating system, according to figures from StatCounter Global Stats.

Consumer organisation Which? warned that anyone still using Windows 10 is more at risk to hackers and scams, while some apps may no longer function properly.

Microsoft has introduced an extended security program for Windows 10 users who are unable to update their device to the latest operating system.

The paid-for service is aimed at reducing the risks of cyber attacks, however it will end on 13 October this year.