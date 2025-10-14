Final warning for millions of Windows 10 users as support ends today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of millions of people around the world are at risk of falling victim to cyber attacks if they do not update their computers today, Microsoft has warned.

A decade after releasing Windows 10, Microsoft will end support for the operating system on 14 October, meaning it will no longer receive protection from online threats.

“Microsoft will no longer provide security and feature updates and technical support for Windows 10 PCs,” Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi wrote in a blog post.

“While these devices will continue to function, they will no longer receive regular security updates, making them more vulnerable to cyber threats, such as malware and viruses.”

Just over 40 per cent of all Windows users still run the old operating system, according to the latest figures from StatCounter Global Stats, which analyses billions of page views across 1.5 million websites.

What are the risks for Windows 10 users?

Consumer campaigners in the UK have said that an estimated 5 million computer users in the country use a device that still runs Windows 10 software.

A new survey by Which? suggests that a quarter of those still using Windows 10 intend to keep running it after the update deadline passes.

“Our research suggests millions of people may be unprepared for the phasing out of Windows 10,” said Which? editor Lisa Barber. “If you don’t act, you could become more vulnerable to hackers and scams.”

open image in gallery A screen showing the Windows 10 logo at a press event at Microsoft's campus in Washington on 21 January, 2015 ( Glenn Chapman/AFP via Getty Images )

As well as the increased risk of cyber attacks, Windows 10 users may notice that their devices are no longer working properly.

In his blog post, Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi noted that updating to the newer Windows 11 operating system was a “natural part of the lifecycle” of software to ensure new features and innovations can be rolled out.

“Applications running on Windows 10 may no longer be supported, as the platform is no longer receiving feature updates,” he said. “As a result, some apps may experience decreased functionality.”

How to check and update your operating system

It is free to upgrade to Windows 11, but a computer must meet the minimum hardware requirements in order to install it.

“You might have already received a notification about upgrading,” a Microsoft post about the process explains.

“To check if your PC is eligible for the free upgrade go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates.”

If a device is unable to update to the latest operating system, users are able to enroll in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

This is aimed at reducing the risk of malware and cyber attacks through critical security updates, however it does not provide other types of fixes, feature improvements or technical support.

The extended security updates offered by the ESU program will end on 13 October next year.

To access it, Windows 10 users can follow the same process as updating to Windows 11 mentioned above, with a link to a enroll appearing in the ‘Windows Update’ section.