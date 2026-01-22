Thousands of Microsoft users report Outlook 365 systems going down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Microsoft users have reported problems with their Outlook 365 email systems.

Just under 16,000 users were reporting problems as of 3.30 p.m. ET Thursday, according to tracking site DownDetector.com.

“We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364,” the company wrote on X, in response to the reports.

Microsoft said it had identified part of its service infrastructure in North America that “is not processing traffic as expected,” though did not specify where.

“We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery,” the company added.

An update around 4 p.m. ET read: “We're continuing to review what actions are required to restore the affected infrastructure to a heathy state and rebalance the service traffic to achieve recovery,” while reports of issues dropped to around 13,000.

Wrote one user: “Email is the backbone of communication in corporate America, this is a very bad look.” Another added: “Just another day with Microsoft... Everything seems to be in the red on the admin and email delivery side.”

However, while some users were annoyed by the disruption, others didn’t seem to mind so much.

“Oh no. Outlook is down and I can’t receive any emails at work,” wrote one user, while another added: “Looks like I get the day off.”

“Issues with outlook are preferred at 9 a.m,” wrote a third.

The Independent has contacted for Microsoft for further details around Thursday’s outages.