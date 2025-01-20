Melania Trump launches her own cryptocurrency on eve of husband Donald’s inauguration
Launch of $Melania comes just days after Trump launched his own meme coin, and appeared to briefly tank the value of $Trump
Hours before the second inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, incoming first lady Melania Trump has launched her own cryptocurrency.
“The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now,” Ms Trump posted on X in the early hours of Monday.
The launch of $Melania comes just days after Mr Trump launched his own meme coin, and appeared to briefly tank the value of $Trump before it then rebounded.
The meme coin’s official website says the cryptocurrency is created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.
Meme coins are defined as any cryptocurrency that is named after characters, individuals, animals or artwork.
The Official Melania Meme is live!— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025
You can buy $MELANIA now.
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6
Both the $Trump and $Melania coins have risen in value since launch but are also seeing volatile trade, and their respective websites note that the cryptocurrencies are “not intended to be, or the subject of” an investment opportunity or a security.
The $Trump website describes the token as an expression of support for the new president.
“It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community,” the president-elect said in a post late on Friday.
