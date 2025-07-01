Mark Zuckerberg unveils superintelligence lab to build superhuman AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Zuckerberg has announced the creation of a new AI superintelligence unit at Meta, which will focus on developing artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence.

The Meta Superintelligence Lab comes amid a massive push from the tech giant to integrate AI into all of its products, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The latest venture has already proved controversial after several high-profile researchers were poached from ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Mr Zuckerberg offered ChatGPT workers up to $100 million to join his company, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, with several hires joining the new superintelligence lab.

Former OpenAI staffers to have already joined the Meta Superintelligence Lab include Shuchao Bi, Huiwen Chang, Ji Lin, Hongyu Ren, Jiahui Yu and Shengjia Zhao, while new appointees also include former Google and Anthropic researchers.

In a memo to staff on Monday, the Meta boss said that the new influx of talent would help deliver “personal superintelligence” for its billions of users.

“As the pace of AI progress accelerates, developing superintelligence is coming into sight. I believe this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing what it takes for Meta to lead the way,” he wrote in the memo, first reported by CNBC.

“Meta is uniquely positioned to deliver superintelligence to the world. We have a strong business that supports building out significantly more compute than smaller labs. We have deeper experience building and growing products that reach billions of people.

“We are pioneering and leading the AI glasses and wearables category that is growing very quickly. And our company structure allows us to move with vastly greater conviction and boldness.”

The new lab is being led by Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang, who joined the company after Meta invested $14.3 billion into his startup ScaleAI.

In the memo to staff, Mr Zuckerberg said he expected Meta to “get to the frontier” of superintelligence “in the next year or so”, mirroring similar predictions made by Mr Altman.

Meta’s new superintelligence lab will also work to improve the Llama models that power Meta AI across its various apps.