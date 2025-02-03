Lloyds and Halifax down as customers unable to access online banking and app accounts
Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland are having major problems with their apps and online banking, leaving customers unable to see their money.
Lloyds Bank apologised to affected customers and said that it was “working to have everything back to normal”. It also directed affected customers to its complaints page.
The problems appeared to be affecting all banks within the Lloyds Banking Group: Halifax and the Bank of Scotland are both owned by the larger company.
All of the brands saw a large spike in reports of problems on tracking website Down Detector on Monday morning, at around 8am local time. The issues appeared to be occurring right across the country.
It comes just days after a major outage at Barclays, which saw its online banking offering go down on Friday. Technical problems remained through the weekend.
Barclays said that the problem was now fixed and that it had been the result of a technical issue rather than a cyber attack. It said that it was “very sorry for any disruption”.
