Barclays down: App and online banking not working as outage leaves customers unable to check accounts
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Barclays’ app and online banking appear to be down.
Customers were unable to check their accounts on what for many was their January pay day.
Huge numbers of Barclays customers were hit by problems around lunchtime, according to tracking website Down Detector.
Barclays said it was aware of the problems, that was “sorry about this” and assured customers it was “working hard to fix the issue”.
“You may have trouble using some features in our app, Online Banking as well as payments in and out of your accounts - we're also unable to help you over the telephone or our Message us service,” the bank said.
It also advised customers that it would be possible to use cards and cash machines as normal.
The bank’s live status page also suggested that there may be some issues at its branches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments